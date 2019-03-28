ProductionApolo Media, Cinereach, Macedonian Film Agency
Also known as
Medena zemja, Honeyland, 蜂蜜之地, Bal Ülkesi, Honeyland - A Terra do Mel, Honeyland - Land des Honigs, Honeyland: La femme aux abeilles, Honeyland: Le royaume des abeilles, Honningland, Honninglandet, Honungslandet, Hunajan maa, Kraina miodu, Krajina medu, La terra de la mel, Land des Honigs, Medena zemlja, Zemlja meda, Στη γη του άγριου μελιού, Країна меду, Медена земя, Страна мёда, ハニーランド 永遠の谷, 大地蜜語, Le royaume des abeilles
Film rating
8.0
Rate14 votes
8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Hatidze MuratovaTake half, leave half.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.