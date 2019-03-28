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Poster of Honeyland
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Honeyland
8.0

Honeyland

, 2019
Honeyland
North Macedonia / Documentary, Drama / 18+
Poster of Honeyland
8.0

Cast

Hatidze Muratova
Self
Nazife Muratova
Self
Hussein Sam
Self
Ljutvie Sam
Self
Mustafa Sam
Self
Muzafer Sam
Self
Veli Sam
Self
Ali Sam
Self
Alit Sam
Self
Gamze Sam
Self
Director Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov
Writer Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov
Composer Foltin, Goce Jovanoski, Branislav Nikolov, Pece Trajkovski Brada
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country North Macedonia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 13 September 2019
World premiere 28 March 2019
Release date
26 July 2019 Brazil
20 September 2019 Canada
28 May 2020 Czechia
21 November 2019 Denmark
16 September 2020 France
21 November 2019 Germany
13 September 2019 Great Britain
20 February 2020 Greece
29 August 2019 North Macedonia
26 July 2019 Norway 15
27 August 2020 Slovakia
1 September 2020 Spain
26 July 2019 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,314,260
Production Apolo Media, Cinereach, Macedonian Film Agency
Also known as
Medena zemja, Honeyland, 蜂蜜之地, Bal Ülkesi, Honeyland - A Terra do Mel, Honeyland - Land des Honigs, Honeyland: La femme aux abeilles, Honeyland: Le royaume des abeilles, Honningland, Honninglandet, Honungslandet, Hunajan maa, Kraina miodu, Krajina medu, La terra de la mel, Land des Honigs, Medena zemlja, Zemlja meda, Στη γη του άγριου μελιού, Країна меду, Медена земя, Страна мёда, ハニーランド 永遠の谷, 大地蜜語, Le royaume des abeilles

Film rating

8.0
Rate 14 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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