1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo
Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo
Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Comedy
Country
France / Italy
Runtime
3 hours 1 minute
Production year
2019
World premiere
23 May 2019
Production
Quat'sous Films, Pathé, Futurikon
Also known as
Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo, Destiny, My Love: Second Song, Kader, aşkım: İkinci Şarkı, Mektoub, My Love: Canto Due, Mektoub. Moja miłość: Intermezzo, Мектуб, моя любовь 2, 데스티니, 마이 러브: 세컨드 송
Director
Abdelatif Kechiche
Cast
Shaïn Boumedine
Ophélie Bau
Salim Kechiouche
Hafsia Herzi
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo
6.5
Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno
(2017)
6.9
Games of Love and Chance
(2003)
6.3
Française
(2008)
7.1
The Secret of the Grain
(2007)
5.9
Paris à tout prix
(2013)
7.5
Blue Is the Warmest Color
(2013)
Film rating
3.9
Rate
13
votes
4.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
