Poster of Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo

Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo

Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo 18+
Country France / Italy
Runtime 3 hours 1 minute
Production year 2019
World premiere 23 May 2019
Production Quat'sous Films, Pathé, Futurikon
Also known as
Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo, Destiny, My Love: Second Song, Kader, aşkım: İkinci Şarkı, Mektoub, My Love: Canto Due, Mektoub. Moja miłość: Intermezzo, Мектуб, моя любовь 2, 데스티니, 마이 러브: 세컨드 송
Director
Abdelatif Kechiche
Abdelatif Kechiche
Cast
Shaïn Boumedine
Shaïn Boumedine
Ophélie Bau
Ophélie Bau
Salim Kechiouche
Salim Kechiouche
Hafsia Herzi
Hafsia Herzi
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo
Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno 6.5
Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno (2017)
Games of Love and Chance 6.9
Games of Love and Chance (2003)
Française 6.3
Française (2008)
The Secret of the Grain 7.1
The Secret of the Grain (2007)
Paris à tout prix 5.9
Paris à tout prix (2013)
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

Film rating

3.9
Rate 13 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
