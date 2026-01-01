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Filmography
Audrey Lamy
Audrey Lamy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Audrey Lamy
Audrey Lamy
Audrey Lamy
Date of Birth
19 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Beauty and the Beast
(2014)
6.7
Invisibles
(2018)
6.5
Memories
(2014)
Filmography
6.3
Lucky Winners
Heureux gagnants
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
5.6
Killer Coaster
Comedy, Action, Crime
2023, France
6.3
La Brigade
La Brigade
Comedy, Drama
2022, France / USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Little Nicholas' Treasure
Le trésor du petit Nicolas
Comedy, Family
2021, Belgium / France
6.2
Rebelles
Rebelles
Crime, Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Nicky Larson and Cupid's Perfume
Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon / City Hunter
Comedy, Crime
2018, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Invisibles
Les invisibles
Drama, Comedy
2018, France
5.8
Coexister
Coexister
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
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