Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lee Seong-min
Lee Seong-min Lee Seong-min
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Seong-min

Lee Seong-min

Lee Seong-min

Date of Birth
4 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Incomplete Life 8.3
Incomplete Life (2014)
No Other Choice 8.0
No Other Choice (2025)
Reborn Rich 8.0
Reborn Rich (2022)

Filmography

Teach You a Lesson 7.5
Teach You a Lesson
Drama, Comedy, Action 2026, South Korea
Nine Puzzles 7.6
Nine Puzzles
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2025, South Korea
The Queen Who Crowns 7.6
The Queen Who Crowns
Drama, History, 2025, South Korea
No Other Choice 8
No Other Choice Eojjeolsuga Eobsda
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2025, South Korea / France
Watch trailer
Boss 5.7
Boss Boss
Action, Comedy 2025, South Korea
A Bloody Lucky Day 7.2
A Bloody Lucky Day
Action, Crime, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
The Devil's Deal 6.2
The Devil's Deal Daewoebi: Gwonryeok-ui Tansaeng
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, South Korea
12.12: The Day 7.6
12.12: The Day Seoul-ui bom
Action, Drama, History 2023, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more