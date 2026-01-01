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About
Filmography
Lee Seong-min
Lee Seong-min
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Seong-min
Lee Seong-min
Lee Seong-min
Date of Birth
4 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Incomplete Life
(2014)
8.0
No Other Choice
(2025)
8.0
Reborn Rich
(2022)
Filmography
7.5
Teach You a Lesson
Drama, Comedy, Action
2026, South Korea
7.6
Nine Puzzles
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2025, South Korea
7.6
The Queen Who Crowns
Drama, History,
2025, South Korea
8
No Other Choice
Eojjeolsuga Eobsda
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2025, South Korea / France
Watch trailer
5.7
Boss
Boss
Action, Comedy
2025, South Korea
7.2
A Bloody Lucky Day
Action, Crime, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
6.2
The Devil's Deal
Daewoebi: Gwonryeok-ui Tansaeng
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, South Korea
7.6
12.12: The Day
Seoul-ui bom
Action, Drama, History
2023, South Korea
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