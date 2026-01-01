Menu
Films
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once Awards
Awards and nominations of Everything Everywhere All at Once 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Editing
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Original Score
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Casting
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
