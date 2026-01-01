Menu
Kinoafisha Films Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All at Once Awards

Awards and nominations of Everything Everywhere All at Once 2022

Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Editing
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Original Score
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Casting
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
