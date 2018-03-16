Ideal Home, A Modern Family, Ein Vater kommt selten allein, Famille modèle, İdeal Yuva, Ideális otthon, Ideální domov, Idealny dom, Lar Ideal, Uma Família Ideal, Un hogar ideal, Una familia ideal, Ένα φανταστικό σπίτι, Идеальный дом, Ідеальний дім, 兩個爸爸, 아이디얼 홈
PaulYou know that if you were dying... I would cut the heart out of my chest for you. I would die so that you would live. That's how much I love you. That's how much I worship you. And I think that you actually know. You know that. And it doesn't matter to you.
ErasmusIt does matter to me.
PaulIt doesn't matter. And I can't stand it anymore.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.