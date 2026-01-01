Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lora Cunningham
Lora Cunningham
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lora Cunningham
Lora Cunningham
Lora Cunningham
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Finch
(2021)
6.8
The Space Between Us
(2016)
6.4
Ideal Home
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2021
2018
2016
2012
2010
All
6
Films
6
Actress
6
5.6
Kill Me Again
Kill Me Again
Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
7
Finch
Finch
Sci-Fi
2021, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.4
Ideal Home
Ideal Home
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
6.8
The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us
Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Action, Thriller
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Passion Play
Passion Play
Thriller, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree