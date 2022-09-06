Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Il signore delle formiche
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Il signore delle formiche

Il signore delle formiche

Il signore delle formiche 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 6 September 2022
Release date
14 July 2023 Andorra
30 March 2023 Greece
8 September 2022 Italy
8 September 2022 Romania 15
14 July 2023 Spain
Budget €7,353,000
Worldwide Gross $1,668,456
Production Kavac Film, IBC Movie, Tenderstories
Also known as
Il signore delle formiche, Lord of the Ants, A hangyák ura, El caso Braibanti, Myrornas herre, The Lord of the Ants, Władca mrówek, Ο άρχοντας των μυρμηγκιών, Повелитель муравьёв, 개미 대왕, 愛無赦, 蟻の王
Director
Gianni Amelio
Cast
Luigi Lo Cascio
Luigi Lo Cascio
Elio Germano
Elio Germano
Anna Caterina Antonacci
Valerio Binasco
Emma Bonino
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Il signore delle formiche
The Missing Star 6.2
The Missing Star (2006)
Tenderness 6.4
Tenderness (2017)
Hammamet 5.7
Hammamet (2020)
The Man Without Gravity 6.1
The Man Without Gravity (2019)
My Salinger Year 6.3
My Salinger Year (2020)
Il grande spirito 6.2
Il grande spirito (2019)
In viaggio con Adele 5.6
In viaggio con Adele (2018)
The Vice of Hope 5.8
The Vice of Hope (2018)
Couch Potatoes 5.5
Couch Potatoes (2017)
7 Minutes 6.6
7 Minutes (2016)
Tutto quello che vuoi 6.9
Tutto quello che vuoi (2016)
Varicella 6.4
Varicella (2015)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more