Kinoafisha Films Jojo Rabbit Jojo Rabbit Awards

Awards and nominations of Jojo Rabbit 2019

Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Original Music
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2019 Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Grolsch People's Choice Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
