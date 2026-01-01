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Marina Zudina
Marina Zudina Marina Zudina
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Zudina

Marina Zudina

Marina Zudina

Date of Birth
3 September 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

After the Rain, on Thursday 7.5
After the Rain, on Thursday (1985)
Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy 7.1
Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy (1989)
Along the main street with orchestra 7.1
Along the main street with orchestra (1986)

Filmography

Vinograd 5.4
Vinograd
Comedy 2025, Russia
Lada Gold 6.2
Lada Gold
Comedy, Adventure, Crime 2023, Russia
Superpoziciya 5.9
Superpoziciya
Sci-Fi 2022, Russia
Empire V 5.2
Empire V Ampir V
Fantasy, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Kak popast v «Soderzhanki»
Kak popast v «Soderzhanki»
Reality-TV 2020, Russia
Volk 6.9
Volk
Drama, Adventure, Mystery 2020, Russia
Horoshaya zhena 5.9
Horoshaya zhena
Drama, Crime 2019, Russia
Involution 3.8
Involution Involution
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 2018, Russia / Germany
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