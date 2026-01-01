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Filmography
Marina Zudina
Marina Zudina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Zudina
Marina Zudina
Marina Zudina
Date of Birth
3 September 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
After the Rain, on Thursday
(1985)
7.1
Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy
(1989)
7.1
Along the main street with orchestra
(1986)
Filmography
5.4
Vinograd
Comedy
2025, Russia
6.2
Lada Gold
Comedy, Adventure, Crime
2023, Russia
5.9
Superpoziciya
Sci-Fi
2022, Russia
5.2
Empire V
Ampir V
Fantasy, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Kak popast v «Soderzhanki»
Reality-TV
2020, Russia
6.9
Volk
Drama, Adventure, Mystery
2020, Russia
5.9
Horoshaya zhena
Drama, Crime
2019, Russia
3.8
Involution
Involution
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
2018, Russia / Germany
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