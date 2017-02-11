Estiu 1993, Summer 1993, Verano 1993, Verão 1993, '93 Yazı, Estate 1993, Été 93, Fridas Sommer, Lato 1993, Léto 1993, Leto 1993., Sommer 1993, Sommeren 1993, Suvi 1993, Vara lui 1993, Ένα αξέχαστο καλοκαίρι, Лето 1993-го, Літо 1993, Лято 1993, 九三年夏天, 夏日1993, 悲しみに、こんにちは, Estiu de 1993, 1993년 여름, Verano de 1993, 九三之夏, 프리다의 그해 여름
Film rating
7.2
Rate13 votes
7.1IMDb
Quotes
FridaNo one loves me here.
AnnaI love you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.