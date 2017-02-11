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Poster of Summer 1993
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Summer 1993
7.2

Summer 1993

, 2017
Estiu 1993
Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Summer 1993
7.2

Cast

Laia Artigas
Frida
Bruna Cusí
Bruna Cusí
Marga
David Verdaguer
David Verdaguer
Esteve
Fermí Reixach
Avi
Paula Robles
Anna
Montse Sanz
Lola
Isabel Rocatti
Àvia
Berta Pipó
Tieta Àngela
Etna Campillo
Irene
Paula Blanco Barnés
Cesca
Director Carla Simón
Writer Carla Simón
Composer Pau Boïgues, Ernest Pipó
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 4 August 2017
World premiere 11 February 2017
Release date
19 July 2017 Belgium
7 December 2017 Brazil 12
24 May 2018 Denmark
19 July 2017 France
13 July 2018 Great Britain
21 June 2018 Greece
24 March 2017 Hong Kong
20 April 2018 Mexico A
20 July 2017 Netherlands
18 October 2018 Portugal
9 March 2018 Romania
25 October 2018 South Korea
30 June 2017 Spain
23 June 2017 Turkey
25 May 2018 USA NR
Budget €960,000
Worldwide Gross $3,054,855
Production Avalon, Fundación SGAE, Inicia Films
Also known as
Estiu 1993, Summer 1993, Verano 1993, Verão 1993, '93 Yazı, Estate 1993, Été 93, Fridas Sommer, Lato 1993, Léto 1993, Leto 1993., Sommer 1993, Sommeren 1993, Suvi 1993, Vara lui 1993, Ένα αξέχαστο καλοκαίρι, Лето 1993-го, Літо 1993, Лято 1993, 九三年夏天, 夏日1993, 悲しみに、こんにちは, Estiu de 1993, 1993년 여름, Verano de 1993, 九三之夏, 프리다의 그해 여름

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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