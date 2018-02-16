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7.6
Kinoafisha Films Love, Simon
7.6

Love, Simon

, 2018
Love, Simon
USA / Drama / 18+
7.6

Cast

Nick Robinson
Nick Robinson
Simon
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford
Leah
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Jack
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Emily
Talitha Bateman
Talitha Bateman
Nora
Miles Heizer
Miles Heizer
Alexandra Shipp
Alexandra Shipp
Abby
Logan Miller
Logan Miller
Martin
Keiynan Lonsdale
Keiynan Lonsdale
Bram
Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Nick
Tony Hale
Tony Hale
Mr. Worth
Director Greg Berlanti
Writer Elizabeth Berger, Isaac Aptaker, Becky Albertalli
Composer Rob Simonsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 29 May 2018
World premiere 16 February 2018
Release date
16 February 2018 Australia
5 April 2018 Brazil
21 June 2018 Denmark
15 June 2018 Estonia
27 June 2018 France
28 June 2018 Germany
4 April 2018 Great Britain
7 June 2018 Greece
3 May 2018 Hong Kong
21 June 2018 Hungary
6 April 2018 Ireland
31 May 2018 Italy
13 April 2018 Mexico
14 June 2018 Netherlands
21 June 2018 Portugal
22 June 2018 Romania
14 June 2018 Slovakia
29 June 2018 South Africa
21 February 2018 South Korea 15
22 June 2018 Spain
15 June 2018 Sweden
4 May 2018 Taiwan
16 March 2018 USA
4 May 2018 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $17,000,000
Worldwide Gross $67,096,533
Production Fox 2000 Pictures, New Leaf Literary & Media, TSG Entertainment
Also known as
Love, Simon, Yo soy Simón, Com Amor, Simon, Ar mīlestību, Saimons, Armastusega, Simon, Avec amour, Simon, Be'ahava, Simon, Con amor, Simon, Cu drag, Simon, Ja, Simon, Já, Simon, Kszi, Simon, Love, サイモン 17歳の告白, Minä, Simon, S ljubavlju, Simon, Sevgiler, Simon, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Su meile, Saimonas, Thương Mến, Simon, Tuo, Simon, Twój Simon, Z ljubeznijo, Simon, Με αγάπη, Σάιμον, З любов'ю, Саймон, С любовью, Саймон, С љубављу, Сајмон, С обич, Саймън, 爱你，西蒙, 親愛的初戀, Simon

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Love, Simon

Quotes

Simon Did you know?
Emily I knew you had a secret. When you were little, you were so carefree. But these last few years, more and more, it almost like I can feel you holding your breath. I wanted to ask you about it, but I didn't wan to pry. Maybe I made a mistake.
Simon No. No, mom, you didn't make a mistake.
Emily Being gay is your thing. There are parts of it you have to go through alone. I hate that. As soon as you came out, you said, "Mom, I'm still me." I need you to hear this: You are still you, Simon. You are still the same son who I love to tease and who your father depends on for just about everything. And you're the same brother who always complements his sister on her food, even when it sucks. You get to exhale now, Simon. You get to be more you than you have been in... in a very long time. You deserve everything you want.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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