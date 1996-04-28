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Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford
Date of Birth
28 April 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Knives Out
(2019)
7.6
Love, Simon
(2018)
7.4
13 Reasons Why
(2017)
Filmography
6.5
Savage River
Thriller, Crime,
2022, Australia
5.8
Cursed
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2020, Great Britain/Australia
6.5
Spontaneous
Spontaneous
Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
8.2
Knives Out
Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Love, Simon
Love, Simon
Drama
2018, USA
7.4
13 Reasons Why
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
Show more
News about Katherine Langford’s private life
'13 Reasons Why' — Netflix Teen Drama With 7.5 IMDb Rating That Sparked Important Discussions
Exploring the Impact of '13 Reasons Why': A Cultural Phenomenon
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