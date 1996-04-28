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Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford Katherine Langford
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford

Date of Birth
28 April 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Knives Out 8.2
Knives Out (2019)
7.6
Love, Simon (2018)
13 Reasons Why 7.4
13 Reasons Why (2017)

Filmography

Savage River 6.5
Savage River
Thriller, Crime, 2022, Australia
Cursed 5.8
Cursed
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Great Britain/Australia
Spontaneous 6.5
Spontaneous Spontaneous
Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Knives Out 8.2
Knives Out Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Love, Simon Love, Simon
Drama 2018, USA
13 Reasons Why 7.4
13 Reasons Why
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
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News about Katherine Langford’s private life
Still from the series '13 Reasons Why' (2017)
'13 Reasons Why' — Netflix Teen Drama With 7.5 IMDb Rating That Sparked Important Discussions
legion-media.ru — stills from the series '13 reasons why' (2017)
Exploring the Impact of '13 Reasons Why': A Cultural Phenomenon
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