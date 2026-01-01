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Poster of Ublyudki: glava pervaya
Kinoafisha Films Ublyudki: glava pervaya

Ublyudki: glava pervaya

, 2018
Russia / Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Ublyudki: glava pervaya

Cast

Yana Chapaeva
Egor Kulesh
Aleksandr Gudkov
Aleksandr Gudkov
Vitaly Orover
Sonya Mogil'
Pavel Latushkin
Sergej Bubnov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2018

Film rating

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