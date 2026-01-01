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Poster of Ublyudki: glava vtoraya
Kinoafisha Films Ublyudki: glava vtoraya

Ublyudki: glava vtoraya

, 2018
Russia / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Ublyudki: glava vtoraya

Cast

Yana Chapaeva
Egor Kulesh
Aleksandr Gudkov
Aleksandr Gudkov
Natiya Fedorova
Sonya Mogil'
Vitaly Orover
Pavel Latushkin
Sergej Bubnov
Director Pavel Latushkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2018

Film rating

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