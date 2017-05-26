I was taught the dead live on in three ways. Through their good deeds, through the charity other people give in their name and, most important, through the knowledge they leave behind in this world that benefits others.

Imir Shaw I was taught the dead live on in three ways. Through their good deeds, through the charity other people give in their name and, most important, through the knowledge they leave behind in this world that benefits others.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.