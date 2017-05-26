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Poster of Drone
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Drone
5.4

Drone

, 2017
Drone
Canada / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Drone
5.4

Synopsis

Ideologies collide with fatal results when a military drone contractor meets an enigmatic Pakistani businessman.

Cast

Sean Bean
Sean Bean
Neil Wistin
Patrick Sabongui
Imir Shaw
Mary McCormack
Mary McCormack
Ellen Wistin
Maxwell Haynes
Shane Wistin
Joel Moore
Joel Moore
Gary
Sharon Taylor
Sharon Taylor
Agent Jenkins
Bradley Stryker
Bradley Stryker
Ted Little
Kevin O'Grady
Father
Viv Leacock
Agent Barker
Kirby Morrow
Dave Wistin
Director Jason Burke
Writer Paul A. Birkett, Jason Burke, Ian Birkett, Roger Patterson
Composer Michael Neilson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 26 May 2017
World premiere 26 May 2017
Release date
26 May 2017 Canada 18A
26 May 2017 Ireland
26 May 2017 USA
Budget $4,000,000
Production Look to the Sky Films, Gold Star Productions, Interlock Capital
Also known as
Drone, Дрон, Đối Mặt, Dron, Drone - Scegli il tuo nemico, Drone - Tödliche Mission, Drones, Droon, Incursion

Film rating

5.4
Rate 16 votes
5.4 IMDb

Quotes

Imir Shaw I was taught the dead live on in three ways. Through their good deeds, through the charity other people give in their name and, most important, through the knowledge they leave behind in this world that benefits others.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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