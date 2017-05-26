ProductionLook to the Sky Films, Gold Star Productions, Interlock Capital
Also known as
Drone, Дрон, Đối Mặt, Dron, Drone - Scegli il tuo nemico, Drone - Tödliche Mission, Drones, Droon, Incursion
Film rating
5.4
Rate16 votes
5.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Imir ShawI was taught the dead live on in three ways. Through their good deeds, through the charity other people give in their name and, most important, through the knowledge they leave behind in this world that benefits others.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.