Kinoafisha Films Runaway Train Runaway Train Awards

Awards and nominations of Runaway Train 1985

Academy Awards, USA 1986 Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1986 Cannes Film Festival 1986
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
