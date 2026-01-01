Menu
Awards and nominations of Pygmalion 1938

Academy Awards, USA 1939 Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1938 Venice Film Festival 1938
Best Actor
Winner
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
 Best Foreign Film
Nominee
