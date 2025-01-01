Menu
Kenny G It's not a flute, bitch!
Carla [to Ty] Put a baby in me, Santa number two!
Ruth [introducing herself] Hello. Ruth, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Isis Oh. Isis, like the terrorist organization.
Dr. Karl Your mom was probably pretty normal before she had you. But then you were born. And you didn't sleep for six months. So she didn't sleep for six months. And you refused to eat. And when you did eat, you would barf all over her clothes. And that made your Mom a little crazy. And then you fell off your bike and broke your arm. And then you got bullied in school and then you started dating that weird dude with the stick through his nose. And all those things? Made your mom a little more crazy. And then you got married and bought a house you can't afford and you raise kids who never say "please" or "thank you", shit, they can't even read, and all those things made your mom super duper crazy. And now you come into my office and go "Dr Karl, why's my mom so crazy?" And this answer is... You, motherfucker! You made your mom crazy! So be nice to your mom, 'cause you the one who fucked her shit up!
Ruth Amy, it's December 19th. Even the Jews have their Christmas trees by now.
Ruth Mom's don't enjoy, they give joy. That's how being a mom works.
Carla Let's put the ass back in Christm-ass
Carla So, uh, have you ever had your balls waxed before, Ty?
Ty Swindel Oh, yeah, yeah, I'm, uh, I'm an exotic dancer so I have to keep my dick, balls and taint smooth at all times.
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
