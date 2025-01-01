Menu
Alita I do not stand by in the presence of evil!
Alita [blinding Grewishka] *FUCK* Your Mercy
Dr. Dyson Ido This is just a body. It's not bad or good. That part's up to you.
Alita I'd do whatever I had to for you. I'd give you whatever I have. I'd give you my heart.
Alita You made the biggest mistake of your life.
Vector And what's that?
Alita Underestimating who I am.
Vector Vector, Nova: [staring at his stab wound given by Alita] That... looks... fatal
Hugo We go back, we'll be on the run forever.
Alita But we'll be on the run together.
Dr. Dyson Ido [To Alita] Wait here.
[pauses]
Dr. Dyson Ido Try not to kill anybody.
Alita I don't mean to be rude, but am I supposed to know you?
Dr. Dyson Ido Actually we just met.
Vector Don't you think it's time for you to go to Zalem?
Chiren What I want is not there.
Dr. Dyson Ido You've been given a chance to start over with a clean slate. How many of us get that?
Alita Why did an enemy warship...
[points to herself]
Alita respond to me? Because I knew that ship! I've been on others like it, havent I? Haven't I?
Dr. Dyson Ido Whatever you were, it's not who you are now.
Alita [slams her fists on a metal table] NO! I'm a warrior aren't I? And you know. You've always known.
Dr. Dyson Ido Alita, they will come for you.
Alita Why?
Dr. Dyson Ido I believe you are someone truly special.
[repeated line]
Grewishka Little FLEA
Grewishka [mockingly to Alita before stabbing her pet dog] Oh... so innocent
[Alita looks at a picture of Ido's daughter]
Alita This was your daughter? You built this body for her?
Dr. Dyson Ido Her name was Alita. She was really looking forward to waking up with legs that could run.
Alita You built her a pair of fast legs.
Dr. Dyson Ido She never got to use them. She was murdered.
Alita What happened?
[pause]
Dr. Dyson Ido A patient of mine came to the clinic one night, looking for drugs. I was a tuner for the Motorball games, and I had made a machine body for him of obscene strength. He was my demon coming back to me.
[flashback shows the cyborg knocking Ido's daughter off her wheelchair before running away]
Dr. Dyson Ido Alita couldn't get out of the way fast enough. Her mother, Chiren, couldn't deal with Alita's death. Maybe she just couldn't deal with me. So I went hunting. I needed to kill him. Maybe I was just hoping that he would kill me. It brought no peace. There were other demons like him out there and I felt, somehow, I was responsible for all of them. So I registered as a Hunter-Warrior. There's nothing noble about it.
Alita Did you ever find peace?
Dr. Dyson Ido I found you.
Alita I'm not your daughter.
[pause]
Alita I don't know what I am.
Dr. Dyson Ido I do. Have a look at your original cyber-core. This is your brain. A normal, healthy teenage girl's brain, if there is such a thing. But this is your heart. Part of your original core, powered by an Anti-Matter Micro-Reactor.
Alita So I've got a strong heart?
Dr. Dyson Ido [chuckles] You have a heart strong enough to power all of Iron City for years. This is lost technology. Nobody's made this stuff since... before The Fall.
Alita [chuckles] Yeah, right. So I'm 300 years old?
Dr. Dyson Ido Sweetheart, you are.
Hugo Thank you for saving me.
[from the trailer]
Vector She is the last of her kind.
Vector Tonight is not a game... It is a hunt. I'm offering 50,000 to whoever destroys the girl called Alita.
Vector You destroyed Grewishka... my champion.
[Ido looks at the Berserker body Alita brought him]
Dr. Dyson Ido Forget it. I won't do it.
Alita But... But you have to. This would help us fight Grewishka and anyone else he sends after us. This body... it has the power I need. I feel a connection to it. I can't explain. This could be who I am.
Dr. Dyson Ido You've been given a chance to start over, with a clean slate. How many of us get that?
Alita Why did an enemy warship... respond to me? Because I knew that ship. I've been on others like it, haven't I? Haven't I?
Dr. Dyson Ido Whatever you were, it's not who you are now.
[Alita smashes a medical table]
Alita No! I'm a warrior, aren't I? And you know. You've always known.
[pause]
Dr. Dyson Ido This is called a Berserker. It's a humanoid weapon system created by the URM Technarchy. Your core was designed to interface with this type of body. Your identity code activated it. The instinctive fighting technique you use... is Panzer Kunst, a lost combat art for machine bodies. It was used by the Berserkers. This is why you're drawn to conflict without hesitation. It's part of your training. You are not just a warrior, Alita. You're an URM Berserker. The most advanced cyborg weapon ever created. And that is exactly why I will never unite you with this body.
[pause]
Alita That's fine. Fine.
Alita [to Ido] I'm not your daughter. I don't know what I am.
Vector [to Zapan] I need to to destroy a girl called Alita.
Vector Vector, Nova: [on Alita] She is disrupting the natural order of things, she must be destroyed!
[Ido offers Alita an orange]
Dr. Dyson Ido Eat this. Get your sugar levels up.
[Alita takes the orange and bites it, realizing the skin tastes bad. Ido takes the orange peel out of her mouth]
Dr. Dyson Ido Taste receptors are working.
[Ido takes the orange and peels off the skin]
Dr. Dyson Ido You'll like this a whole lot better with the peel off.
Alita I don't mean to be rude... but am I supposed to know you?
Dr. Dyson Ido Actually... we haven't met. I'm Dr. Dyson Ido. This is Nurse Gerhad.
Alita And do you know who I am?
Dr. Dyson Ido Well, we were hoping you'd fill in that part. Since you're a total replacement cyborg, and most of your cyber body was destroyed, we can't find any records. But your very human brain was miraculously intact. Theoretically, you should remember something.
Alita Oh. Well... it's still pretty blank. No, it's completely blank, actually.
[pause]
Alita I don't even know my own name.
Dr. Dyson Ido Let's look at the bright side.
[Ido wipes the tears from Alita's face]
Dr. Dyson Ido Your tears are working.
[Ido eats a piece of orange. Alita grabs a piece and tries it]
Alita Mmm. That's so good. What do you call this?
Kinuba Vector! I should have known!
Vector What you should have known, my friend, is that nobody is greater than the game.
Dr. Dyson Ido [to Alita] You were right. A warrior's spirit needs a warrior's body.
Hugo I'm with her.
