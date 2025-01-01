Dr. Dyson IdoA patient of mine came to the clinic one night, looking for drugs. I was a tuner for the Motorball games, and I had made a machine body for him of obscene strength. He was my demon coming back to me.
Dr. Dyson IdoAlita couldn't get out of the way fast enough. Her mother, Chiren, couldn't deal with Alita's death. Maybe she just couldn't deal with me. So I went hunting. I needed to kill him. Maybe I was just hoping that he would kill me. It brought no peace. There were other demons like him out there and I felt, somehow, I was responsible for all of them. So I registered as a Hunter-Warrior. There's nothing noble about it.
Dr. Dyson IdoI do. Have a look at your original cyber-core. This is your brain. A normal, healthy teenage girl's brain, if there is such a thing. But this is your heart. Part of your original core, powered by an Anti-Matter Micro-Reactor.
AlitaBut... But you have to. This would help us fight Grewishka and anyone else he sends after us. This body... it has the power I need. I feel a connection to it. I can't explain. This could be who I am.
Dr. Dyson IdoYou've been given a chance to start over, with a clean slate. How many of us get that?
AlitaWhy did an enemy warship... respond to me? Because I knew that ship. I've been on others like it, haven't I? Haven't I?
AlitaNo! I'm a warrior, aren't I? And you know. You've always known.
Dr. Dyson IdoThis is called a Berserker. It's a humanoid weapon system created by the URM Technarchy. Your core was designed to interface with this type of body. Your identity code activated it. The instinctive fighting technique you use... is Panzer Kunst, a lost combat art for machine bodies. It was used by the Berserkers. This is why you're drawn to conflict without hesitation. It's part of your training. You are not just a warrior, Alita. You're an URM Berserker. The most advanced cyborg weapon ever created. And that is exactly why I will never unite you with this body.
Dr. Dyson IdoWell, we were hoping you'd fill in that part. Since you're a total replacement cyborg, and most of your cyber body was destroyed, we can't find any records. But your very human brain was miraculously intact. Theoretically, you should remember something.
AlitaOh. Well... it's still pretty blank. No, it's completely blank, actually.