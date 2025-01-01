[Alita looks at a picture of Ido's daughter]

Alita This was your daughter? You built this body for her?

Dr. Dyson Ido Her name was Alita. She was really looking forward to waking up with legs that could run.

Alita You built her a pair of fast legs.

Dr. Dyson Ido She never got to use them. She was murdered.

Alita What happened?

[pause]

Dr. Dyson Ido A patient of mine came to the clinic one night, looking for drugs. I was a tuner for the Motorball games, and I had made a machine body for him of obscene strength. He was my demon coming back to me.

[flashback shows the cyborg knocking Ido's daughter off her wheelchair before running away]

Dr. Dyson Ido Alita couldn't get out of the way fast enough. Her mother, Chiren, couldn't deal with Alita's death. Maybe she just couldn't deal with me. So I went hunting. I needed to kill him. Maybe I was just hoping that he would kill me. It brought no peace. There were other demons like him out there and I felt, somehow, I was responsible for all of them. So I registered as a Hunter-Warrior. There's nothing noble about it.

Alita Did you ever find peace?

Dr. Dyson Ido I found you.

Alita I'm not your daughter.

[pause]

Alita I don't know what I am.

Dr. Dyson Ido I do. Have a look at your original cyber-core. This is your brain. A normal, healthy teenage girl's brain, if there is such a thing. But this is your heart. Part of your original core, powered by an Anti-Matter Micro-Reactor.

Alita So I've got a strong heart?

Dr. Dyson Ido [chuckles] You have a heart strong enough to power all of Iron City for years. This is lost technology. Nobody's made this stuff since... before The Fall.