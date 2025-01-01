Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Hey, sweetheart, what brings you downtown?

Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks I really hope you didn't spend all day coming up with that.

Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Oh, you want scary, is that what you want?

Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks You know what it is, you just aren't menacing enough.

Frank Doyle (Workman 1) I think I'm plenty menacing. I'm...

[to one of his friends]

Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Am I not menacing?

Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks Maybe if you waved your arms around, you know, like a crazy man, then you'd appear more menacing.

[he does it a little half-heartedly]

Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks That's good. A little more.

[he does it more, and from his bakery, Jacob sees them]

Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks A little more. Keep going. Perfect. Three, two, one.

[clanging two pans together]

Jacob Kowalski That's enough. Get outta here.

Frank Doyle (Workman 1) What's on your mind, baker boy?

Jacob Kowalski Oh, jeez. You should be ashamed of yourselves.

Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Oh, well, we're not.

Jacob Kowalski It's a lady. I tell you what, I'll give you the first shot.

[indicating his chin]

Jacob Kowalski Go ahead.

Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Are you sure?

[getting the Full-Body Bind Curse put on him]

Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Oh, boy.

[recovering]

Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Last time I ever help that woman out again. Lally!