Frank Doyle (Workman 1)
Hey, sweetheart, what brings you downtown?
Frank Doyle (Workman 1)
Oh, you want scary, is that what you want?
Frank Doyle (Workman 1)
I think I'm plenty menacing. I'm...
[to one of his friends]
Frank Doyle (Workman 1)
Am I not menacing?
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks
Maybe if you waved your arms around, you know, like a crazy man, then you'd appear more menacing.
[he does it a little half-heartedly]
[he does it more, and from his bakery, Jacob sees them]
[clanging two pans together]
Frank Doyle (Workman 1)
What's on your mind, baker boy?
Frank Doyle (Workman 1)
Oh, well, we're not.
Jacob Kowalski
It's a lady. I tell you what, I'll give you the first shot.
[indicating his chin]
Frank Doyle (Workman 1)
Are you sure?
[getting the Full-Body Bind Curse put on him]
Frank Doyle (Workman 1)
Oh, boy.
[recovering]
Frank Doyle (Workman 1)
Last time I ever help that woman out again. Lally!
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks
Whoopsie, Frank. Sometimes I forget my own strength. I'll take it from here. Thank you!