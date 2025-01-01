Menu
[from trailer]
Albus Dumbledore The world as we know it is coming undone. Things that seem unimaginable today will seem inevitable tomorrow. Should you agree to do what I ask, you'll have to trust me, even when every instinct tells you not to.
Newt Scamander [From trailer] Grindelwald has the ability to see the future. So if we hope to defeat him, then our best hope... is to confuse him.
Bunty Huh?
Jacob Kowalski It's working on me right now.
Albus Dumbledore [From trailer] Correct. 3 points to Hufflepuff.
Gellert Grindelwald Our war with the muggles begins today!
Albus Dumbledore Funny how historic days seem so ordinary when you're living them. Well, perhaps that's what happens when the world gets things right. It's jolly nice to know it happens occasionally.
Gellert Grindelwald Who will love you now, Dumbledore?
Albus Dumbledore [revealing that his blood pact with Grindelwald has been broken] Remarkable.
Newt Scamander But how? I-I thought you couldn't move against one another.
Albus Dumbledore We didn't. He sought to kill, I sought to protect. Our spells met. Let's call it fate. After all, how else will we fulfill our destinies?
Credence Barebone Did you ever think of me?
Aberforth Always. Come home.
Jacob Kowalski You know what Dumbledore said to me?
Queenie Goldstein No.
Jacob Kowalski He said that I got a full heart. He's wrong. I'm always gonna have room in there for you.
Queenie Goldstein Yeah?
Jacob Kowalski Yeah. You know it.
Albus Dumbledore I owe you an apology. It... it was never my intent for you to suffer the Cruciatus Curse.
Jacob Kowalski Yeah... well, you know, we got Queenie back, so we're square. Hey, can I ask you a question?
[taking his wand out]
Jacob Kowalski Can I keep this? For, like, old times' sake?
Albus Dumbledore I can't think of anyone more deserving.
Gellert Grindelwald There's nothing you can do to stop me.
Credence Barebone [Grindelwald is chosen to lead the International Confederation of Wizards] He's lying to you. That creature is dead.
[he collapses, and Aberforth moves to help him]
Albus Dumbledore Not now. Wait.
Newt Scamander He did it to trick you. He killed it and bewitched it so that you might think him worthy to lead. But he doesn't want to lead you. He just wants you to follow.
Gellert Grindelwald Words. Words designed to deceive. To make you doubt what you've seen with your own two eyes.
Newt Scamander There were two Qilins born that night. A twin. And I know that... I know that b...
Gellert Grindelwald Because? Because you have no proof. Because there was no second Qilin. Am I not right?
Newt Scamander Its mother had been killed, it...
Gellert Grindelwald Then where is it now, Mr. Scamander?
Bunty [disgused as a priestess, she approaches and hands Newt his case] No one can know everything, Newt.
Albus Dumbledore Thank you.
Waitress Would you like something else?
Albus Dumbledore No. No, no, not just yet. I'm waiting. I'm expecting someone.
Gellert Grindelwald Would this be one of your regular haunts?
Albus Dumbledore I don't have any regular haunts.
Gellert Grindelwald Let me see it. Sometimes I imagine I still feel it around my neck. i carried it for so many years. How does it feel around yours?
Albus Dumbledore We can free each other of it.
Gellert Grindelwald Love to chatter, don't they, our Muggle friends. Though one must admit, they make a good cup of tea.
Albus Dumbledore What you're doing is madness.
Gellert Grindelwald It's what we said we'd do.
Albus Dumbledore I was young. I was...
Gellert Grindelwald Committed. To me. To us.
Albus Dumbledore No. I went along because...
Gellert Grindelwald Because?
Albus Dumbledore Because I was in love with you.
Gellert Grindelwald Yes. But that's not why you went along. It was you who said we could reshape the world. That is was our birthright.
Gellert Grindelwald Can you smelli it? The stench.
Gellert Grindelwald Do you really intend to turn your back on your own kind? For these animals?
Gellert Grindelwald With or without you, I'll burn down their world, Albus.
Gellert Grindelwald There's nothing you can do to stop me.
Gellert Grindelwald Enjoy your cup of tea.
Queenie Goldstein You're in danger, all right? You need to leave.
Jacob Kowalski Well...
Queenie Goldstein I can't... I can't go, okay? I can't come home. It's too late for me, all right? Some mistakes, they're just... they're just too big.
Jacob Kowalski Can you listen to me?
Queenie Goldstein There's no time. I was followed. I gave 'em the slip, but it won't be long before they find me. They're gonna find us.
Jacob Kowalski I don't care. All I got is us. I make no sense without us.
Queenie Goldstein Jacob, what? Come on... I don't love you anymore. Just get outta here.
Jacob Kowalski You're the worst liar in the world, Queenie Goldstein.
Albus Dumbledore Grindelwald will do anything within his powers to get his hands on our rare friend. Therefore, it's essential that we keep whoever he dispatches on his behalf guessing, so the Qilin gets to the ceremony safely. If, by teatime, the Qilin, not to mention all of us, are still alive, we should consider our efforts a success.
Jacob Kowalski For the record, nobody ever died playing three-card monte.
Albus Dumbledore An important distinction. All right, everybody choose a case and we'll be on our way. Mr. Kowalski, you and I will proceed together first.
Jacob Kowalski Me? Okay.
[as he reaches for a case, Dumbledore clears his throat and shakes him off, then nods as Jacob indicates another one]
Albus Dumbledore [activating a portkey] I'm looking forward to you educating me a little further on the finer points of three-card monte.
Jacob Kowalski Where to next?
Albus Dumbledore Uh, this is where I leave you.
Jacob Kowalski I'm... I'm sorry, you're what? Leaving me?
Albus Dumbledore I have to meet someone else, Mr. Kowalski. Not to worry, you'll be perfectly safe. You don't have the Qilin. Feel free to drop the case at the first hint of trouble. One other thing, if you don't mind me saying. You should stop doubting yourself. You have something most men go their entire lives without. Do you know what that is? A heart that is full. Only a truly brave man could open himself up so honestly and completely, as you do.
Jacob Kowalski [emerging from a fireplace via the Floo Network] Spinning! Always with the spinning.
Newt Scamander [happy to see him] Jacob. Welcome! You brilliant man. Sorry. I was absolutely sure that Professor Hicks would convince you.
Jacob Kowalski Yeah. You know me, pal. I can't pass up a good Portkey.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks [emerging from the fireplace, too] Mr. Scamander.
Newt Scamander Professor Hicks.
Newt Scamander Newt Scamander, Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks: At long last.
Newt Scamander So, Professor Hicks and I, we've corresponded for many years, but we've never actually met. So, her book on advanced charm-casting is a must-read.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks Newt is far too kind. "Fantastic Beasts" is required reading for all my fifth-years.
Credence Barebone [bringing a baby Qilin to Grindelwald] The others, they said it was special.
Gellert Grindelwald Ooh, it's beyond special. See? See its eyes? Those eyes see everything. When a Qilin is born, a righteous leader will rise to change our world forever. Her birth brings change, Credence, to everything. You did well.
Aberforth Here to meet my brother, I expect.
Newt Scamander Uh, no, sir. We're here to see Albus Dumbledore.
Aberforth That would be my brother.
Albus Dumbledore Thank you, Newt.
Newt Scamander What for?
Albus Dumbledore Pick your poison. I really couldn't have done it without you.
Newt Scamander I'd-I'd do it again, by the way. Should you ask.
Jacob Kowalski You seem like a really nice witch. You don't know what I've been through with you people. So, could you please get out of my life?
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks A little over a year ago...
Jacob Kowalski Oh, my...
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks ...in the hopes of securing a small business loan, you walked through the doors of the Steen National Bank, located about six blocks from here. You then made the acquaintance of Newt Scamander, the world's foremost and, albeit only, magizoologist. You then learned of a world you had previously been wholly unaware of. You met and fell in love with a witch named Queenie Goldstein, had your brain wiped by means of Obliviation, only it didn't take. And as a result, you reunited with Ms. Goldstein, who, after your refusal to marry her, mm, decided to join Gellert Grindelwald and his dark army of followers, who pose the single greatest threat to both your world and ours in four centuries. How did I do?
Jacob Kowalski That was good. Except for the part about Queenie going over to the dark side. I mean, yeah, she's... she's cuckoo. But she's got a heart bigger than this whole crazy island, and-and... and she is so smart, you know? She's... she can legitimately read your brain, you know, she's a whatchamacallit...
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks A Legilimens.
Jacob Kowalski Yeah. Look... you see this? You see the pan? That's me, I'm the pan. I'm all dented, dime-a-dozen. I'm just a schmo. I don't know what kind of crazy ideas you have in your head there, lady, but I'm sure as hell you could do a lot better than me. Goodbye.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks I don't think we can, Mr. Kowalski. You could have ducked under the counter, but you didn't. You could have looked the other way, but you didn't. In fact, you were willing to put yourself in danger to save a perfect stranger. Seems to me you're just the kind of average joe the world needs right now. You just don't know it yet. That's why I had to show you. We need you, Mr. Kowalski.
Newt Scamander The maid of honor, I presume?
Tina Goldstein The best man, I gather?
Newt Scamander Oh, you've done something to your hair.
Tina Goldstein No. Oh. Well, yes, actually, just... just for tonight.
Newt Scamander Well, it suits you.
Newt Scamander Dumbledore asked that I give you something, Jacob.
[taking out a magic wand]
Newt Scamander It's snakewood. It's, uh, somewhat rare.
Jacob Kowalski Are you kiddin' me right now? Is this thing real?
Newt Scamander Yes. Well, it doesn't have a core, so sort of, but yes.
Jacob Kowalski It's sorta real?
Newt Scamander More importantly, where we're going, you'll need it. Now, there's something for you, too, I think, Theseus. Um... Teddy, please let go now. Teddy, please let go. No. Teddy, will you behave? This is Theseus'...
[he accidentally launches his Niffler at Jacob, then picks up a tie from the floor]
Newt Scamander Um, that's...
Theseus Scamander [taking it, sarcastic] Well, of course. Now everything makes sense.
Newt Scamander Um, Lally, I believe you were given some reading material?
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks You know what they say. A book can take you around the world and back, all you have to do is open it.
Jacob Kowalski She ain't kiddin'.
Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Hey, sweetheart, what brings you downtown?
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks I really hope you didn't spend all day coming up with that.
Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Oh, you want scary, is that what you want?
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks You know what it is, you just aren't menacing enough.
Frank Doyle (Workman 1) I think I'm plenty menacing. I'm...
[to one of his friends]
Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Am I not menacing?
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks Maybe if you waved your arms around, you know, like a crazy man, then you'd appear more menacing.
[he does it a little half-heartedly]
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks That's good. A little more.
[he does it more, and from his bakery, Jacob sees them]
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks A little more. Keep going. Perfect. Three, two, one.
Jacob Kowalski [coming outside] Hey!
[clanging two pans together]
Jacob Kowalski That's enough. Get outta here.
Frank Doyle (Workman 1) What's on your mind, baker boy?
Jacob Kowalski Oh, jeez. You should be ashamed of yourselves.
Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Oh, well, we're not.
Jacob Kowalski It's a lady. I tell you what, I'll give you the first shot.
[indicating his chin]
Jacob Kowalski Go ahead.
Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Are you sure?
[getting the Full-Body Bind Curse put on him]
Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Oh, boy.
[recovering]
Frank Doyle (Workman 1) Last time I ever help that woman out again. Lally!
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks Whoopsie, Frank. Sometimes I forget my own strength. I'll take it from here. Thank you!
Albus Dumbledore [the Qilin selects him for the International Confederation of Wizards] I'm honored. But just as two of you were born that night, there's another here, equally worthy. I'm certain of it.
Jacob Kowalski What is this place?
Newt Scamander The room we require.
Albus Dumbledore I trust you all have the tickets that Bunty gave you? You'll need them to gain access to the ceremony.
[indicating four suitcases on the ground]
Albus Dumbledore What do you think, Newt? Can you tell which one is yours?
Newt Scamander No.
Albus Dumbledore Good. I'd be worried if you could.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks I assume the Qilin's in one of these cases.
Albus Dumbledore Yes.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks Well, which one is it?
Albus Dumbledore Which one, indeed.
Jacob Kowalski Ooh, it's like a three-card monte thing. Like a shell game thing. Like-like a short con.
[seeing they don't understand]
Jacob Kowalski Never mind, it's a Muggle thing.
Credence Barebone Does he send you to spy on me?
Queenie Goldstein No. But he asks. What ya thinkin', what ya feeling.
Credence Barebone And the others? Does he ask what they're thinking and feeling?
Queenie Goldstein Yes, but it's mostly you.
Credence Barebone And do you tell him?
[getting his answer from her silence]
Credence Barebone You do. Who's reading whose mind now? Tell me what you see.
Queenie Goldstein You're a Dumbledore. It's an important family. You know this because he's told you. He's also told you they abandoned you. That you were a... a dirty secret. Um... he says Dumbledore abandoned him, too and he knows how you feel. And for that reason... for that reason, he's asked you to kill him.
Credence Barebone I want you to go now, Queenie.
Queenie Goldstein [nodding, she turns to leave] I don't tell him. Not always. Not everything.
Jacob Kowalski I said I wanted out, and I want out.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks Come now, Mr. Kowalski.
Jacob Kowalski Can't believe my therapist said you wizards don't exist. What a waste of...
[entering his bakery and seeing she's already inside]
Jacob Kowalski ...money!
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks You do know I'm a witch, right?
Queenie Goldstein Oh, are you all right, honey? Oh, you're nervous about the speech. Don't be nervous. Tell him, honey.
Jacob Kowalski Don't be nervous about the speech.
Newt Scamander I-I'm not nervous.
Jacob Kowalski [heading to the kitchen] What is the smell? Why is there burning? Albert?
Queenie Goldstein Mm. Maybe we're nervous about something else, huh?
Newt Scamander I can't imagine what you're talking about.
Albus Dumbledore You know what this is, of course.
Theseus Scamander Newt had it in Paris. I can't say I have much experience with such things, but it looks to me to be a blood troth.
Albus Dumbledore That would be correct.
Theseus Scamander And whose blood is contained within?
Albus Dumbledore Mine. And Grindelwald's.
Theseus Scamander I'm assuming that's why you can't move against him?
Albus Dumbledore Yes. Nor he against me.
Theseus Scamander Can I ask, what would possess you to make such a thing?
Albus Dumbledore Love. Arrogance. Naivete. Pick your poison. We were young, we were going to transform the world. This ensured that we would, even if one of us had a change of heart.
Theseus Scamander And what would happen if you were to fight him?
Albus Dumbledore [holding it up to eye level] It's really quite beautiful, you have to admit. Were I even to think about defying it...
[the pendant hums and flies off the chain, carving its way up a stone wall; as Dumbledore tries to control it with his wand, the chain around his arm begins to tighten]
Albus Dumbledore It knows, you see.
Newt Scamander Albus.
Albus Dumbledore It senses the betrayal in my heart.
Newt Scamander Albus.
[the chain tightens around Dumbledore's throat]
Newt Scamander Albus.
Albus Dumbledore [as he calms down, the pendant flies back to his hand] That would be the least of it. Young man's magic, but as you can see, powerful magic. It can't be undone.
Newt Scamander So, this is, um, this is Bunty Broadacre, my indispensable assistant for the past seven years.
Bunty Eight... years. And 164 days.
Newt Scamander As you can see, indispensable. And this is, uh...
Yusuf Kama Yusuf Kama. Pleasure.
Newt Scamander And you, obviously, already made Jacob's acquaintance.
Theseus Scamander [clearing this throat] Newt.
Newt Scamander Oh. So... so, this is my brother, Theseus, and, um, he works for the Ministry.
Theseus Scamander Actually, head of the British Auror Office.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks Ah! Well, I'll have to ensure my wand registration's up to date.
Theseus Scamander Yes. Although, strictly speaking, that doesn't fall within my purview.
Zabini Show your hands. Who are you?
Yusuf Kama My name is Yusuf Kama.
Gellert Grindelwald Who's our visitor?
Yusuf Kama I'm an admirer.
Vinda Rosier You murdered his sister. Her name was Leta.
Yusuf Kama Leta Lestrange.
Gellert Grindelwald Yes. You and your sister share an ancient bloodline.
Yusuf Kama Shared. That's the only thing we shared.
Gellert Grindelwald Dumbledore sent you, am I right?
Yusuf Kama He fears you're in possession of a creature. He fears the use you may put it to. He sent me here to spy on you. What would you like me to tell him?
Gellert Grindelwald Queenie. Is he telling the truth?
Gellert Grindelwald What else?
Queenie Goldstein Even though he believes in you... he holds you responsible for his sister's death. He carries her absence with him every day. Every breath he takes is a reminder that she breathes no more.
Gellert Grindelwald Then I presume you won't mind if I relieve you of your sister's memory. Right?
Yusuf Kama Right.
Gellert Grindelwald There. Better? I thought so. When we allow ourselves to be consumed by anger, the only victim is ourself.
Gellert Grindelwald Now, we were just about to depart. Perhaps you'd like to join us?
Gellert Grindelwald Come, we can talk some more about our mutual friend, Dumbledore.
Anton Vogel It is not lost on those of us in leadership that we are currently a world divided. Each day brings talk of another conspiracy. Each hour another dark whisper. These whispers have only increased in recent days, with the addition of a third candidate. There is only one way to leave absolutely no doubt that a worthy candidate exists amongst the three you have been presented.
[leaving and returning with the Qilin]
Anton Vogel As every schoolboy and girl knows, the Qilin is the purest of creatures in our wonderful magical world. It cannot be deceived. Let the Qilin unite us.
Jacob Kowalski Is Tina coming?
Newt Scamander Tina's not available. Um... Tina's been promoted, she's, uh, very, very busy from... well, from what I understand.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks Tina's been made head of the American Auror Office.
Jacob Kowalski Oh.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks We know each other well. She's quite a remarkable woman.
Newt Scamander She is.
Theseus Scamander So, this is the team that's gonna take down the most dangerous wizard we've faced in over a century. A magizoologist, his indispensable assistant, a schoolteacher, a wizard descended from a very old French family, and... a Muggle baker with his fake wand.
Jacob Kowalski Hey, we got you, too, pal, and his wand works.
Theseus Scamander Who wouldn't like our chances?
Albus Dumbledore Has Newt told you why you're here?
Theseus Scamander Was he meant to?
Albus Dumbledore No. As a matter of fact.
Newt Scamander There's something that we, uh... that, uh, Dumbledore wishes to speak to you about.
Jacob Kowalski How do you confuse a guy that can see the future?
Yusuf Kama Countersight.
Newt Scamander Exactly. So, the best plan being no plan.
Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks Or many overlapping plans.
Newt Scamander Thus, confusion.
Jacob Kowalski Albert, don't forget the pierogis.
Albert (Baker) Yes, Mr. K.
Jacob Kowalski Albert. No more than eight minutes on the kolaczkis.
Albert (Baker) Yes, Mr. K.
Jacob Kowalski He's a sweet kid. He doesn't know the difference between paszteciki and golabki.
Queenie Goldstein Hey, sweetheart.
Jacob Kowalski What?
Queenie Goldstein Newt doesn't know what you're talking about. I don't know what you're talking about. And you are not working today, remember?
Newt Scamander What do they say at the Ministry? Liu or Santos?
Theseus Scamander Well, officially, the Ministry takes no position. Unofficially, smart money's on Santos. Although, anyone would be better than Vogel.
Yusuf Kama Anyone?
Theseus Scamander [seeing Grindelwald's mug shot on the back page of his newspaper] I don't believe he's on the ballot, Kama. He also happens to be a fugitive.
