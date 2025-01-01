JaffarNo one is going to save you! And no one... not Prince Ali... not even his friend Sinbad, the man who I hate more than hate itself, will stand between me... and my heart's desire!... Ha!
JaffarBeware of your ambition, Soukra! You must be second to someone, why not me?
SoukraHave you taken your medication this morning?
JaffarI'm warning you! You are forcing me to carry out my most devastating act of magical madness!
SinbadYou're losing power, Jaffar... and you *know* it!
JaffarAnd thus, in your service, may I bring hate, war, poverty, and pestilence to this rich and powerful realm, subjugate its people to oppression and torture, and thus insure through terror and tyranny, that the kingdom of evil is born!