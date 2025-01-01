Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sinbad of the Seven Seas Sinbad of the Seven Seas Movie Quotes

Jaffar No one is going to save you! And no one... not Prince Ali... not even his friend Sinbad, the man who I hate more than hate itself, will stand between me... and my heart's desire!... Ha!
Jaffar Beware of your ambition, Soukra! You must be second to someone, why not me?
Soukra Have you taken your medication this morning?
Jaffar I'm warning you! You are forcing me to carry out my most devastating act of magical madness!
Sinbad You're losing power, Jaffar... and you *know* it!
Jaffar And thus, in your service, may I bring hate, war, poverty, and pestilence to this rich and powerful realm, subjugate its people to oppression and torture, and thus insure through terror and tyranny, that the kingdom of evil is born!
Sinbad Here, come here. Come here.
[snake shakes its head]
Sinbad Hey. Be nice.
[snake lets Sinbad grab it]
Sinbad That a boy.
Torture Chamber Keeper The bald one will do nicely for the piranhas. They don't like hair. It sticks in their teeth. Lift him up!
Ahmed But I have a beard! Let me out of here!
Sinbad Now, Jaffar, you're next!
Jaffar [dramatically stumbles around while clutching his chest, shouting] I am losing my strength!
[groans]
Samurai Confucius say, 'Luck is like a crystal glass. Though it sparkles, it's fragile.'
Jaffar I can trust no one, let alone, a woman!
Soukra No, Jaffar. I'm different and you know it. With me, you are invincible.
Jaffar [shouting] I don't need you, Soukra!
Kyra Although he's an incredibly good cook, he is actually Nadir, the famous wizard!
Sinbad Ah-ha!
[clapping]
Kyra He's been a member of the Baghdad Fraternity since '82.
Nadir Jaffar...
[shouts in gibberish]
Sinbad What did he say?
Kyra He said, 'Here I come, Jaffar, and I'll make sure that your name is canceled from the list of accredited magicians!'
Samurai [while hanging upside down] Confucius say, 'When the world is upside down, chin up.'
Jaffar [shouting] I'm winning!
Sinbad [while holding a bunch of snakes that are knotted together] "Hey, don't worry. I'm not gonna hurt you."
Calif Oh, Jaffar, my vizier! Where have you been? You know there's still a lot of unfinished state business to be done.
Sinbad Oh, I forgot to tell you. He decided to resign.
Jaffar 'Decided to resign'?
Sinbad Yes.
[pushes a lever that drops Jaffar into a dungeon]
Kyra You should see them. They're slimy and squishy, and all full of sores...
Nadir [pauses while eating]
Kyra ...and they smell real bad. It makes you sick just to see them!
Nadir [angrily tosses aside bowl of couscous and sighs]
Sinbad [to a snake] I need your help. Come here. Nervous, huh? I know where you're coming from. People hating you and all that. As far as I'm concerned, it all began with that story of Eve."
[pets the snake]
Sinbad "And when they want their dirty work done, they really take advantage of you, like that evil, slimy wizard up there!
Sinbad [running to Kyra in the middle of a battle] I'm crazy about you.
Kyra Don't forget Jaffar!
Sinbad Oh!
Jaffar Soukra, there are times when you do the most dreadful things to my biorhythm. Again, I ask, whose side are you on?
Soukra The one who wins.
Jaffar [chuckles nervously, then glares at Soukra]
Sinbad Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Where is everybody? There's nobody here.
Midget There's nobody here.
Sinbad I just said that. That's the point. I thought the whole town would turn out. You know, there's something here I don't like.
Ahmed I really wish I knew what was going on.
Midget Let's get out of here!
Ahmed Shut up!
Midget Hold everything! I got it! I got it! I was thinking...
Sinbad That's unusual. By the way, what were you thinking?
Midget ...I forgot.
Soukra There you go again, basking in your bubbles of fiction.
Alina You won't get away with this.
Jaffar You're beautiful when you're angry.
Jaffar [to a gem] For the last time... I command you, in the name of all that is evil... budge! Budge!
