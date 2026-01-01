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Filmography
Leo Gullotta
Leo Gullotta
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo Gullotta
Leo Gullotta
Leo Gullotta
Date of Birth
9 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.3
Cinema Paradiso
(1988)
7.2
Baarìa
(2009)
6.9
Il camorrista
(1986)
Filmography
6
So tutto di te
So tutto di te
Comedy, Family
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
6.6
Incastrati
Comedy, Crime
2022, Italy
6.4
It's the Law
L'ora legale
Comedy
2017, Italy
Watch trailer
5.8
Italo Barocco
Italo Barocco
Comedy
2014, Italy
5.8
The Father and the Foreigner
Il padre e lo straniero
Drama
2010, Italy
Watch trailer
7.2
Baarìa
Baaria
Comedy, Drama, History, War
2009, France / Italy
Watch trailer
4.9
Selvaggi
Selvaggi
Comedy
1995, Italy
4.4
Sinbad of the Seven Seas
Sinbad of the Seven Seas
Adventure, Fantasy
1989, Italy / USA
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