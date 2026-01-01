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Leo Gullotta
Leo Gullotta Leo Gullotta
Kinoafisha Persons Leo Gullotta

Leo Gullotta

Leo Gullotta

Date of Birth
9 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Cinema Paradiso 8.3
Cinema Paradiso (1988)
Baarìa 7.2
Baarìa (2009)
Il camorrista 6.9
Il camorrista (1986)

Filmography

So tutto di te 6
So tutto di te So tutto di te
Comedy, Family 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Incastrati 6.6
Incastrati
Comedy, Crime 2022, Italy
It's the Law 6.4
It's the Law L'ora legale
Comedy 2017, Italy
Watch trailer
Italo Barocco 5.8
Italo Barocco Italo Barocco
Comedy 2014, Italy
The Father and the Foreigner 5.8
The Father and the Foreigner Il padre e lo straniero
Drama 2010, Italy
Watch trailer
Baarìa 7.2
Baarìa Baaria
Comedy, Drama, History, War 2009, France / Italy
Watch trailer
4.9
Selvaggi Selvaggi
Comedy 1995, Italy
Sinbad of the Seven Seas 4.4
Sinbad of the Seven Seas Sinbad of the Seven Seas
Adventure, Fantasy 1989, Italy / USA
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