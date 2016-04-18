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Poster of Lavender
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Lavender
5.7

Lavender

, 2016
Lavender
USA, Canada / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Lavender
5.7

Synopsis

After losing her memory, a woman begins to see unexplained things after her psychiatrist suggests she visit her childhood home.

Cast

Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney
Patrick
Abbie Cornish
Abbie Cornish
Jane
Justin Long
Justin Long
Liam
Diego Klattenhoff
Diego Klattenhoff
Alan
Peyton Kennedy
Peyton Kennedy
Young Jane
Lola Flanery
Alice
Sarah Abbott
Susie
Liisa Repo-Martell
Liisa Repo-Martell
Jennifer
Stuart Hughes
Dr. Michaels
Katie Odegaard
Charlotte
Director Ed Gass-Donnelly
Writer Colin Frizzell, Ed Gass-Donnelly
Composer Sarah Neufeld, Colin Stetson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 1 April 2017
World premiere 18 April 2016
Release date
18 April 2016 Russia Магнум Пикчерз 16+
18 April 2016 Kazakhstan
18 April 2016 Ukraine
Production South Creek Pictures, 3 Legged Dog Films
Also known as
Lavender, El misterio de Jane, Trauma, Suratchi, Фотограф, ラベンダー 妖精の歌, 薰衣草, Lavanda

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb

Quotes

Jane Hey.
Alan [hands her a folder]
Jane [looking through the pages] Where did you get these?
Alan Somebody from the archives delivered them.
Jane [continues to look through the pages, getting upset] That's not possible... My foster parents would have told me.
Alan Jane. These files just... didn't appear out of the blue... You ordered them.
Jane When?
Alan You tell me.
Jane [through her teeth] I can't remember.
Alan You own that house.
Jane [Slams her hand on the table and shouts] NO!
[takes a deep breath]
Jane I forget "little" things, like appointments, birthdays, pick-ups...
[starts hyperventilating]
Jane Not...
Alan [squats down to face her] I'm sorry.
[looks away]
Alan I shouldn't even be here; I should have picked her up.
[when Jane doesn't answer]
Alan The trust fund has been paying the property tax. It's managed by a... Patrick Ryer? I think you have an uncle. That explains why you keep trying to photograph the place.
Jane [doesn't say anything, looks at Alan helplessly]
Alan Jane hey... Hey.
[puts her hand on her cheek]
Alan We're gonna figure this out.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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