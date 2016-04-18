Jane
Hey.
Alan
[hands her a folder]
Jane
[looking through the pages]
Where did you get these?
Alan
Somebody from the archives delivered them.
Jane
[continues to look through the pages, getting upset]
That's not possible... My foster parents would have told me.
Alan
Jane. These files just... didn't appear out of the blue... You ordered them.
Jane
When?
Alan
You tell me.
Jane
[through her teeth]
I can't remember.
Alan
You own that house.
Jane
[Slams her hand on the table and shouts]
NO!
[takes a deep breath]
Jane
I forget "little" things, like appointments, birthdays, pick-ups...
[starts hyperventilating]
Jane
Not...
Alan
[squats down to face her]
I'm sorry.
[looks away]
Alan
I shouldn't even be here; I should have picked her up.
[when Jane doesn't answer]
Alan
The trust fund has been paying the property tax. It's managed by a... Patrick Ryer? I think you have an uncle. That explains why you keep trying to photograph the place.
Jane
[doesn't say anything, looks at Alan helplessly]
Alan
Jane hey... Hey.
[puts her hand on her cheek]
Alan
We're gonna figure this out.