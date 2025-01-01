Chris WashingtonIt's not that, it's everything. He came to the party with a white woman like 30 years older than him.
Rod WilliamsSex slave! Oh, shit! Chris, you gotta get the fuck up outta there, man! You in some 'Eyes Wide Shut' situation. *Leave*, motherfuck -
[cell phone line goes dead]
Rod Williams[to Detective Latoya and two other detectives]Then he sent me some weird pictures. I'm like, "Ah man, that's Andre Hayworth." This dude's been missing for 6 months, right? So I do all my research, you know, 'cause as a TSA agent. You know, you guys are detectives. You know, I got the same training. We might know more than y'all sometimes, you know, 'cause we are dealing with some terrorist shit, so... but that's a totally different story. So look, I-I go do my... my detective work, right? And I start putting pieces together. And see, this is what I came up with. They're probably abducting black people, brainwashing them and making them slaves... or sex slaves. Not just regular slaves, but sex slaves and shit. See? I don't know if it's the hypnosis that's making 'em slaves or what not, but all I know is they already got two brothas we know and there could be a whole bunch of brothas they got already. What's the next move?
[after a few seconds, the three detectives look at each other and burst out hysterically in laughter]
Dean ArmitageYou know what I say? I say one down, a couple hundred thousand to go. I don't mean to get on my high horse, but I'm telling you, I do not like the deer. I'm sick of it; they're taking over. They're like rats. They're destroying the ecosystem. I see a dead deer on the side of the road and I think, "That's a start."
Chris WashingtonNo. Yo, yo, yeah it's to quit smoking. But Rose's mom's a psychiatrist, so...
Rod WilliamsBro, I don't care if the bitch is Iyanla Vanzant, okay? She can't fix my motherfuckin' life. You ain't getting in my head.
Chris WashingtonI know, she caught me off guard, right? But it's cool because... I'm cured. It worked!
Rod WilliamsBro, how you not scared of this, man? Look they could have made you do all types of stupid shit. They have you fuckin' barking like a dog. Flyin' around like you a fuckin' pigeon, lookin' ridiculous. Okay? Or, I don't know if you know this. But, white people love making people sex slaves and shit.
Rod WilliamsLook, Jeffrey Dahmer was eatin' the shit out of niggas' heads. Okay? But that was after he fucked the heads. Do you think they saw that shit comin'? Hell no! Okay? They were coming over there like "I'm just gonna suck a little dick, maybe jiggle some balls or shit." No! They didn't get a chance to jiggle shit because their head was off their fuckin' body! Yeah, they still sucked the dick, but without their heads. It was fuckin' weird detached heads shit. You know, that's Jeffrey Dahmer's business.
Rod WilliamsHey man, I ain't makin' this shit up. I saw it on A&E. That is real life.
Chris WashingtonYo, and the black people out here too. It's like all of them missed the movement.
Rod WilliamsIt's because they probably hypnotized. Look bro, all I'm doin' is connectin' the dots. I'm takin' what you presented to me, okay? I'm gonna tell you this, I think that mom is puttin' everybody in a trance and she's fuckin' the shit out of 'em.
Dean ArmitageBy the way, I would have voted for Obama for a third term, if I could. Best President in my lifetime, hands down.
GeorginaOh, don't you worry about that. I can assure you, I don't answer to anyone.
Chris WashingtonRight. All I know is sometimes, if there's too many white folks, I get nervous, you know.
Georgina[stops smiling, smiles again, tear rolls down her face, laughs]Oh, no. No. No! No, no. No-no-no-no-no-no-no-no-no. Aren't you something. That's not my experience. Not at all. The Armitages are so good to us. They treat us like family.
Rod WilliamsI'm mad at you because you never take my advice.
Dean ArmitageYeah, what a moment. What a moment. I mean, Hitler was up there with all those perfect Aryan race bullshit. This black dude comes along and proves him wrong in front of the entire world. Amazing!