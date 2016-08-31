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Kostya - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kostya

Kostya

, 2016
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Kostya - Trailer
Kostya  Trailer

Cast

Mariya Surkova
Andrey Amshinskiy
Andrey Amshinskiy
Director Roman Kargapolov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 31 August 2016
Release date
31 August 2016 Russia Самокат 6+
31 August 2016 Kazakhstan
31 August 2016 Ukraine

Film rating

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Updated 1 September 2021

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Kostya - Trailer
Kostya Trailer
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