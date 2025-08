Randi Chandler I said a lot of terrible things to you.

Randi Chandler But I... I know you never... Maybe you don't wanna talk to me.

Lee Chandler It's not that...

Randi Chandler Let... let me finish. However... My heart was broken - cause it's always gonna be broken, and I know yours is broken, too - but I don't have to carry it. I said things that... I should fuckin' burn in hell for what I said to you.

Randi Chandler I'm just sorry.

Lee Chandler It's... it's... I... I can't expl... I can't...

Randi Chandler I love you! Maybe I shouldn't say that.

Lee Chandler No, you can say that. I'm sorry, I've gotta go.

Randi Chandler I just... We couldn't have lunch?

Lee Chandler I'm really sorry, I don't think so, but thank you for saying everything. It's just said...

Randi Chandler You can't just die!

Lee Chandler I'm not. I'm not. I'm not. And I'm... I... I want you to be happy, and I'm...

Randi Chandler Honey... I see you walking around here, and I just wanna tell you...

Lee Chandler I would want to talk... I would want to talk to you, Randi. Please, I-I-I... I'm... I'm...

Randi Chandler Lee, Lee, you've gotta... gotta know what... Okay, I don't wanna torture you.

Lee Chandler This is not... You're not... You're not torturing me.

Randi Chandler I just wanna tell you... that I was wrong.

Lee Chandler No. No. Nope. You don't understand, there's nothin'... there's nothin' there. There's nothin' there.

Randi Chandler That's not true. That's not true.

Lee Chandler You don't understand.

Randi Chandler Yes, I do.

Lee Chandler You don't see it. And I don't know what to s... I know you understand me. I-I-I gotta go. Sorry.