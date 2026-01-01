Menu
Manchester by the Sea Awards

Awards and nominations of Manchester by the Sea 2016

Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
