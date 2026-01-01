Menu
Manchester by the Sea
Manchester by the Sea Awards
Awards and nominations of Manchester by the Sea 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
