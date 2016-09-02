Menu
Russian
Poster of One More Time with Feeling
8.3 IMDb Rating: 8.2
2 posters
One More Time with Feeling

One More Time with Feeling

One More Time with Feeling 18+
Synopsis

Explores the creative process of Nick Cave and his band as the singer struggles an unspoken personal tragedy.
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 12 October 2017
World premiere 2 September 2016
Release date
8 September 2016 Canada
8 September 2016 Great Britain
2 September 2016 Ireland
8 September 2016 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $904,440
Production Iconoclast, JW Films, Pulse Films
Also known as
One More Time with Feeling, Még egyszer, érzéssel, Nick Cave - One More Time with Feeling, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: One More Time with Feeling, Nick Cave: One More Time with Feeling, One More Time with Feeling: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Ещё раз с чувством, 감정을 실어서 다시 한 번
Director
Andrew Dominik
Cast
Nick Cave
Nick Cave
Cast and Crew
Similar films for One More Time with Feeling
Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen 8.7
Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen (2017)
20,000 Days on Earth 6.2
20,000 Days on Earth (2014)
Killing Them Softly 6.4
Killing Them Softly (2012)
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford 7.4
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)
Chopper 7.1
Chopper (2000)
Glastonbury 6.6
Glastonbury (2006)

8.3
8.2 IMDb
Quotes
Nick Cave Things have been torn apart. And I'm desperately trying to find a way of making some kind of narrative sense out of it, if we're talking about songwriting, or at least some sense out of it where... I can do what it keeps saying in the books, or what people keep saying to me, where I can reduce this chaotic mess that's happened to me down into something that's more... you know, that I can reduce it, distill it down to a platitude that I can fit nicely into a kind of greeting card-sized platitude that means something to me, like 'He lives in my heart,' or something like that. People say it all the time to me, 'He lives in my heart,' and I go, 'Yeah, yeah, no, I know,' but he doesn't. I mean, he's in my heart, but he doesn't live at all. And there is no... I want to be able to sit here and... round this off in some kind of way, but to me it's just not, um... um...
[can't come up with the right words]
Stills
