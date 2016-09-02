Nick Cave Things have been torn apart. And I'm desperately trying to find a way of making some kind of narrative sense out of it, if we're talking about songwriting, or at least some sense out of it where... I can do what it keeps saying in the books, or what people keep saying to me, where I can reduce this chaotic mess that's happened to me down into something that's more... you know, that I can reduce it, distill it down to a platitude that I can fit nicely into a kind of greeting card-sized platitude that means something to me, like 'He lives in my heart,' or something like that. People say it all the time to me, 'He lives in my heart,' and I go, 'Yeah, yeah, no, I know,' but he doesn't. I mean, he's in my heart, but he doesn't live at all. And there is no... I want to be able to sit here and... round this off in some kind of way, but to me it's just not, um... um...

[can't come up with the right words]