Explores the creative process of Nick Cave and his band as the singer struggles an unspoken personal tragedy.
CountryAustralia
Runtime1 hour 52 minutes
Production year2016
Online premiere12 October 2017
World premiere2 September 2016
Release date
8 September 2016
Canada
8 September 2016
Great Britain
2 September 2016
Ireland
8 September 2016
USA
MPAAPG
Worldwide Gross$904,440
ProductionIconoclast, JW Films, Pulse Films
Also known as
One More Time with Feeling, Még egyszer, érzéssel, Nick Cave - One More Time with Feeling, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: One More Time with Feeling, Nick Cave: One More Time with Feeling, One More Time with Feeling: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Ещё раз с чувством, 감정을 실어서 다시 한 번
Film rating
8.3
Rate13 votes
8.2IMDb
Nick CaveThings have been torn apart. And I'm desperately trying to find a way of making some kind of narrative sense out of it, if we're talking about songwriting, or at least some sense out of it where... I can do what it keeps saying in the books, or what people keep saying to me, where I can reduce this chaotic mess that's happened to me down into something that's more... you know, that I can reduce it, distill it down to a platitude that I can fit nicely into a kind of greeting card-sized platitude that means something to me, like 'He lives in my heart,' or something like that. People say it all the time to me, 'He lives in my heart,' and I go, 'Yeah, yeah, no, I know,' but he doesn't. I mean, he's in my heart, but he doesn't live at all. And there is no... I want to be able to sit here and... round this off in some kind of way, but to me it's just not, um... um...