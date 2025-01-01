Menu
Ocean's Eight Movie Quotes

Ocean's Eight Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Debbie Ocean You would've loved it.
Debbie Ocean If you're going to have a problem with stealing, then you're not going to like the rest of this conversation.
Rose Weil [sobbing to Lou and Debbie] I'm old, and I'm going to prison. Then I'm going to be really, really poor.
[first lines]
Parole Board Officer [entering] Good afternoon, Miss Ocean.
Debbie Ocean Hi.
Parole Board Officer As you know, parole is a privilege. And one of the restrictions on any parolee, is to avoid the company of any person who has a criminal record of any kind. That would include most of your extended family.
Debbie Ocean Yeah, that's obviously not something I'm proud of.
Parole Board Officer Would this pose an impossible challenge for you?
Debbie Ocean No. No. I don't want that life. I never wanted that life. My brother, um... May he rest in peace, was a criminal. I loved him, but he was a conman. It was in his blood.
Parole Board Officer And it's not in your blood?
Debbie Ocean No. No, sir. Um... I fell for the wrong person. It was a mistake. Uh... But it happened. And if I were to be released, I would, um...
[tearing up]
Debbie Ocean Sorry. Wow, just saying that...
[exhales heavily]
Debbie Ocean If I were to be released,
[clears throat]
Debbie Ocean I would just want the simple life. I just wanna hold down a job, make some friends, go for a walk after work in the fresh air and pay my bills.
Debbie Ocean [rehearsing in the mirror] I just wanna say, thank you. The last three weeks have been amazing for me, and we've all worked very hard for this moment. So whatever happens tonight, I want you to remember one thing, you are not doing this for me. You are not doing this for you. Somewhere out there is an eight-year-old girl lying in bed, dreaming of being a criminal. Let's do this for her...
Debbie Ocean [as she sits down] Hello, John.
John Frazier Hello, Debbie. You look well, how long's it been?
Debbie Ocean A few years, minus good behavior.
John Frazier Right
Debbie Ocean Yeah
John Frazier Thank you for calling. I was gonna call you.
Debbie Ocean Yeah, I didn't do it.
John Frazier Of course not. You were just on camera 20 feet away while the jewels were being nicked. It's a coincidence.
Debbie Ocean No. That's a solid alibi.
John Frazier What is it? Is it genetic? Are the whole family like this?
Debbie Ocean Except for my Aunt Ida.
John Frazier Librarian?
Debbie Ocean Hmm. Homemaker.
John Frazier Right, I'm gonna make this easy for you. I don't want you. I just want the necklace. I don't care. I'll say I found it in a cab.
Debbie Ocean How about some of it?
John Frazier How much?
Debbie Ocean Hypothetically, 10%.
John Frazier And where's the hypothetical rest?
Debbie Ocean Oh, I don't know. Literally.
John Frazier Oh, God. This is exhausting! I mean, when they said come over, I was like... Ugh. You know, with the jet lag, the time difference, Arsenal in the Cup Final this weekend. But now I'm here. It's bloody interesting.
Debbie Ocean Yeah?
John Frazier So it's not just profit, it's revenge. It's a twofer.
[about Claude]
John Frazier He frames you, you frame him, scores are settled.
Debbie Ocean [about her plan] I couldn't even hear myself think. You know, five women in one cell. So I got myself thrown in solitary for a little peace and quiet, and that's where I finally came up with it.
Reuben [pleading] Sometimes, just knowing the job will work is satisfaction enough. You don't actually gotta do it.
Debbie Ocean What else did he say?
[Danny]
Reuben He said it was brilliant.
Debbie Ocean Oh, okay.
Reuben And that you would probably end up back in prison.
Debbie Ocean I'm not gonna end up back in prison.
Debbie Ocean How long would it take you to make seven pieces of jewelry, if the stones were already cut?
Amita Probably five or six hours.
Debbie Ocean How long if I told you, you didn't have to live with your mother anymore?
Amita [readily agreeing] Less!
John Frazier [to the Cartier reps] I'm not a member of law enforcement. I work with the insurance carrier. Which means I'm either looking for fraud or I'm looking for the real necklace. Beyond that, I couldn't care less.
John Frazier [to Claude] Problem is, the necklace has been stolen and a fake has been put in its place. Right now, you're the person with the greatest opportunity.
Claude Becker Why would I wanna steal a necklace?
John Frazier That's what I keep asking myself. Why would this guy, who's got everything,
[pointing at statues]
John Frazier two of these... Why would that guy wanna steal a necklace?
Claude Becker What was your answer?
John Frazier Maybe he doesn't have everything.
Debbie Ocean [while visiting Danny's grave] I know you're there, Reuben. You can come on out.
Reuben [walking around the corner] I was just paying my respects.
Debbie Ocean From around the corner? What are you doing here?
Reuben They thought I'd be the best one to talk to you.
Debbie Ocean [thinking for a moment] Hmm. Gotta go.
Reuben He didn't want you to do this, Deborah.
Debbie Ocean [as she's walking out] DO what?
Reuben Whatever it is he wouldn't tell us you're gonna do.
Debbie Ocean [about the heist investigation] They were gonna be looking for somebody. Just had to make sure it wasn't one of us.
Lou [about Rose's problems] What if we could make all this go away?
Amita [about Claude] How did you ever fall for this schmuck?
Debbie Ocean Lou and I were going through a rough patch, and I really wanted a big score of my own.
John Frazier [to the Cartier reps] Whoever stole this necklace managed to get out without being detected. Which means we're looking for someone very smart. Gentlemen. I've seen a thoroughbred racehorse thrown into a tree shredder. People will go to great lengths to defraud an insurance carrier.
Debbie Ocean [during her presentation to the girls] In three and a half weeks, the Met will be hosting its annual ball, celebrating its new costume exhibit, and we are going to rob it. Not the ball itself, but a very important set of diamonds that will be attending the ball.
Claude Becker [really nervous as Debbie catches him] Oh, my God. I was meaning to call you. Jesus, it's great to see you. You look...
Debbie Ocean [holds a shiv-like toothbrush to his person] Recently incarcerated?
Claude Becker Wonderful. You look wonderful.
Debbie Ocean Do you know what a shiv is?
Debbie Ocean [about Claude after Lou finds out about her real reason for the heist] He sent me to jail! You have no idea what that's like.
Lou Yeah, well, he's gonna do it again.
Debbie Ocean No, he's not.
John Frazier [points to the pictures] Do you know this woman?
Daphne Kluger No.
John Frazier Debbie Ocean, convicted felon. Her brother, Danny Ocean, more convicted felon. She was present on the night of the incident.
Daphne Kluger Did she steal the necklace?
John Frazier Apparently not, she's the only one with an alibi. Smiling at the camera the entire time.
Daphne Kluger Oooh! So?
John Frazier So I have five innocent people who seem to be suspects, and someone who should be a suspect but isn't. I have cameras covering every inch of the museum, except for the loo, where $150 million was stolen from that neck, your neck.
Daphne Kluger [tormenting an actress playing herself] Uh, just, you know... smoother. Just a little bit of space, please. It was perfect. I just need it faster and more damaged. All right? Great.
Rose Weil Lest we forget, this entire enterprise was to keep me out of jail.
Olivia Munn Do you know what's going on here?
Gala Great Hall Security Guard An item seems to have been lost. They're looking for it now.
Olivia Munn Do you know what they lost?
Desiigner Diamonds. Lots of diamonds.
Olivia Munn Diamonds? Really? We're waiting around for diamonds?
Maria Sharapova Look, look, sir? I really just need to go to the bathroom.
Debbie Ocean [to Amita about Claude] When somebody got interested in a piece, I'd pose as another buyer and drive up the price. Money was good and he was great in the kitchen... One day he asked me to pose as the seller, not the buyer.
Detective [in the interrigation room] Well, it seems four sweet old ladies, who apparently don't exist, have recently transferred some very large sums of money into Becker Holdings, LLC. Do you know how that might have happened, Mr. Becker?
Claude Becker [in total shock] I think I need a lawyer.
John Frazier ...I mean when they said come over I was like, ugh, you know with the jet lag, the time difference, Arsenal in the cup final this weekend, but now I'm here, it's bloody interesting now...
