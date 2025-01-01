Parole Board OfficerAs you know, parole is a privilege. And one of the restrictions on any parolee, is to avoid the company of any person who has a criminal record of any kind. That would include most of your extended family.
Debbie OceanYeah, that's obviously not something I'm proud of.
Debbie OceanI would just want the simple life. I just wanna hold down a job, make some friends, go for a walk after work in the fresh air and pay my bills.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Debbie Ocean[rehearsing in the mirror]I just wanna say, thank you. The last three weeks have been amazing for me, and we've all worked very hard for this moment. So whatever happens tonight, I want you to remember one thing, you are not doing this for me. You are not doing this for you. Somewhere out there is an eight-year-old girl lying in bed, dreaming of being a criminal. Let's do this for her...
John FrazierOh, God. This is exhausting! I mean, when they said come over, I was like... Ugh. You know, with the jet lag, the time difference, Arsenal in the Cup Final this weekend. But now I'm here. It's bloody interesting.
John FrazierSo it's not just profit, it's revenge. It's a twofer.
[about Claude]
John FrazierHe frames you, you frame him, scores are settled.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Debbie Ocean[about her plan]I couldn't even hear myself think. You know, five women in one cell. So I got myself thrown in solitary for a little peace and quiet, and that's where I finally came up with it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reuben[pleading]Sometimes, just knowing the job will work is satisfaction enough. You don't actually gotta do it.
John Frazier[to the Cartier reps]I'm not a member of law enforcement. I work with the insurance carrier. Which means I'm either looking for fraud or I'm looking for the real necklace. Beyond that, I couldn't care less.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Frazier[to Claude]Problem is, the necklace has been stolen and a fake has been put in its place. Right now, you're the person with the greatest opportunity.
ReubenWhatever it is he wouldn't tell us you're gonna do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Debbie Ocean[about the heist investigation]They were gonna be looking for somebody. Just had to make sure it wasn't one of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lou[about Rose's problems]What if we could make all this go away?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amita[about Claude]How did you ever fall for this schmuck?
Debbie OceanLou and I were going through a rough patch, and I really wanted a big score of my own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Frazier[to the Cartier reps]Whoever stole this necklace managed to get out without being detected. Which means we're looking for someone very smart. Gentlemen. I've seen a thoroughbred racehorse thrown into a tree shredder. People will go to great lengths to defraud an insurance carrier.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Debbie Ocean[during her presentation to the girls]In three and a half weeks, the Met will be hosting its annual ball, celebrating its new costume exhibit, and we are going to rob it. Not the ball itself, but a very important set of diamonds that will be attending the ball.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claude Becker[really nervous as Debbie catches him]Oh, my God. I was meaning to call you. Jesus, it's great to see you. You look...
Debbie Ocean[holds a shiv-like toothbrush to his person]Recently incarcerated?
John FrazierSo I have five innocent people who seem to be suspects, and someone who should be a suspect but isn't. I have cameras covering every inch of the museum, except for the loo, where $150 million was stolen from that neck, your neck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daphne Kluger[tormenting an actress playing herself]Uh, just, you know... smoother. Just a little bit of space, please. It was perfect. I just need it faster and more damaged. All right? Great.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose WeilLest we forget, this entire enterprise was to keep me out of jail.
Olivia MunnDiamonds? Really? We're waiting around for diamonds?
Maria SharapovaLook, look, sir? I really just need to go to the bathroom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Debbie Ocean[to Amita about Claude]When somebody got interested in a piece, I'd pose as another buyer and drive up the price. Money was good and he was great in the kitchen... One day he asked me to pose as the seller, not the buyer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective[in the interrigation room]Well, it seems four sweet old ladies, who apparently don't exist, have recently transferred some very large sums of money into Becker Holdings, LLC. Do you know how that might have happened, Mr. Becker?