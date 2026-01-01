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Poster of A Unique Spring
6.8
Kinoafisha Films A Unique Spring
6.8

A Unique Spring

, 1957
Nepovtorimaya vesna
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of A Unique Spring
6.8

Cast

Yevgeniya Kozyreva
Yelena Andreyevna
Izolda Izvitskaya
Anya Burova
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Yevgeniy Burov
Ivan Petrovich Dmitriev
Aleksandr Novozhilov
Irina Skobtseva
Irina Skobtseva
Klavdiya Novozhilova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Masha
Nina Doroshina
Nina Doroshina
Nina
Viktor Sharlakhov
Gulyayev
Leonid Parkhomenko
Bryokhov
Takhir Sabirov
Sakhat
Director Aleksandr Stolper
Writer Sergei Yermolinsky
Composer Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 31 May 1957
Release date
31 May 1957 Russia 12+
31 May 1957 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Nepovtorimaya vesna, A feleség, A Unique Spring, Ein Frühling, der nie wiederkehrt, Pamiętna wiosna, Неповторимая весна

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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