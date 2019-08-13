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Poster of Teacher
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Teacher
6.2

Teacher

, 2019
Teacher
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Teacher
6.2

Cast

David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian
James Lewis
Kevin Pollak
Kevin Pollak
Bernard Cooper
Curtis Edward Jackson
Tim Cooper
Esme Perez
Daniela Lopez
Matthew Garry
Preston Walsh
Helen Joo Lee
Arabella
Alejandro Raya
Hector Lopez
Cedric Young
Harold Olson
Ilyssa Fradin
Lisa Walsh
John Hoogenakker
Todd Harper
Director Adam Dick
Writer Adam Dick
Composer Alexis Grapsas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 13 August 2019
World premiere 13 August 2019
Release date
13 August 2019 Canada R
Production Buffalo 8 Productions, Spark in the Dark Productions
Also known as
Teacher, El profesor (Teacher), Lekcja życia, Professor, Учитель

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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