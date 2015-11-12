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Poster of The Last Will Be the Last
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Last Will Be the Last
6.2

The Last Will Be the Last

, 2015
Gli ultimi saranno ultimi
Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Last Will Be the Last
6.2

Synopsis

The drama about a woman that gets fired because of his pregnancy and deals with a difficult financial and familiar situation.

Cast

Paola Cortellesi
Paola Cortellesi
Luciana Colacci
Alessandro Gassman
Alessandro Gassman
Stefano Colacci
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Antonio Zanzotto
Giorgio Caputo
Enzo
Stefano Fresi
Stefano Fresi
Francesco Acquaroli
Francesco Acquaroli
Saltutti
Lara Balbo
Alessandro Cecchini
Cameriere Cacio & Pesce
Alessandra Costanzo
Signora Graziosi
Maria Di Biase
Loredana
Irma Carolina Di Monte
Manuela
Director Massimiliano Bruno
Writer Furio Andreotti, Massimiliano Bruno, Gianni Corsi, Paola Cortellesi
Composer Maurizio Filardo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 12 November 2015
Release date
12 November 2015 Italy
Also known as
Gli ultimi saranno ultimi, The Last Will Be the Last, И последние не станут первыми, Последните ще са последни, あゝ無慈悲

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack The Last Will Be the Last
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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