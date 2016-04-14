Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of L'Universale
6.3
Kinoafisha Films L'Universale
6.3

L'Universale

, 2016
L'Universale
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of L'Universale
6.3

Synopsis

The story of 3 friends and the Cinema Universale, a film theatre in Florence where the real show was the audience.

Cast

Francesco Turbanti
Francesco Turbanti
Tommaso
Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz
Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz
Alice
Claudio Bigagli
Luciano Nencioni
Robin Mugnaini
Marcello
Paolo Hendel
Riccardo Ginori
Margherita Vicario
Camilla
Vauro
Ivo Tanturli
Maurizio Lombardi
Maurizio Lombardi
Tamburini
Anna Meacci
Franchina
Luca Guastini
Marco Calamassi
Director Federico Micali
Writer Cosimo Calamini, Federico Micali, Heidrun Schleef
Composer Bandabardò
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 14 April 2016
Release date
14 April 2016 Italy
Also known as
L'Universale, Io mi fermo qui

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for L'Universale

Final Cut
Final Cut Comedy
2022, France
6.0
Summertime
Summertime Drama, Comedy
2016, Italy / USA
5.0
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues Fantasy, Action
2025, USA
5.0
Zone 414
Zone 414 Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
4.0
A Classic Horror Story
A Classic Horror Story Drama, Horror, Thriller
2021, Italy
6.0
Rings
Rings Horror, Drama
2017, USA
5.0
Revenge
Revenge Action, Thriller
2017, France
6.0
Mi chiamo Maya
Mi chiamo Maya Drama
2014, Italy
6.0
Some Say No
Some Say No Comedy
2011, Italy
6.0
Ci vuole un fisico
Ci vuole un fisico Comedy
2018, Italy
5.0
Bianca
Bianca Drama, Comedy
1984, Italy
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more