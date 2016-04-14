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6.3
Kinoafisha
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L'Universale
6.3
L'Universale
, 2016
L'Universale
Italy / Comedy / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
The story of 3 friends and the Cinema Universale, a film theatre in Florence where the real show was the audience.
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Cast
Francesco Turbanti
Tommaso
Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz
Alice
Claudio Bigagli
Luciano Nencioni
Robin Mugnaini
Marcello
Paolo Hendel
Riccardo Ginori
Margherita Vicario
Camilla
Vauro
Ivo Tanturli
Maurizio Lombardi
Tamburini
Anna Meacci
Franchina
Luca Guastini
Marco Calamassi
Director
Federico Micali
Writer
Cosimo Calamini
,
Federico Micali
,
Heidrun Schleef
Composer
Bandabardò
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
14 April 2016
Release date
14 April 2016
Italy
Also known as
L'Universale, Io mi fermo qui
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
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Updated 1 September 2021
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