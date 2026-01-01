Menu
Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz
Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz
Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz
Date of Birth
28 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
Magpie
(2024)
6.8
A Classic Horror Story
(2021)
6.6
Reptile
(2023)
Filmography
Actress
14
5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja
Fantasy, Action
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7
Magpie
Magpie
Thriller
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
Reptile
Reptile
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Helen's Dead
Helen's Dead
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Final Cut
Coupez!
Comedy
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.8
A Classic Horror Story
A Classic Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2021, Italy
5
Zone 414
Zone 414
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
5.7
Ils étaient dix
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, France
5.1
The Divorce Party
The Divorce Party
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2019, USA
5.6
Rings
Rings
Horror, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Revenge
Atriebība / Revenge
Action, Thriller
2017, France
6.3
L'Universale
L'Universale
Comedy
2016, Italy
5.8
Summertime
L'estate addosso
Drama, Comedy
2016, Italy / USA
6.2
Mi chiamo Maya
Mi chiamo Maya
Drama
2014, Italy
News about Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz’s private life
'Red Sonja Reborn': Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz Takes on the Iconic Warrior Role in 2025 Reboot
