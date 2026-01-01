Menu
Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz
Date of Birth
28 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues 5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues Red Sonja
Fantasy, Action 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Magpie 7
Magpie Magpie
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Reptile 6.6
Reptile Reptile
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Helen's Dead 4.8
Helen's Dead Helen's Dead
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Final Cut 6.3
Final Cut Coupez!
Comedy 2022, France
Watch trailer
A Classic Horror Story 6.8
A Classic Horror Story A Classic Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2021, Italy
Zone 414 5
Zone 414 Zone 414
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Ils étaient dix 5.7
Ils étaient dix
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, France
The Divorce Party 5.1
The Divorce Party The Divorce Party
Comedy, Family, Romantic 2019, USA
Rings 5.6
Rings Rings
Horror, Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Revenge 6.5
Revenge Atriebība / Revenge
Action, Thriller 2017, France
L'Universale 6.3
L'Universale L'Universale
Comedy 2016, Italy
Summertime 5.8
Summertime L'estate addosso
Drama, Comedy 2016, Italy / USA
Mi chiamo Maya 6.2
Mi chiamo Maya Mi chiamo Maya
Drama 2014, Italy
News about Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz’s private life
Global Look Press — Brigitte Nielsen in 'Red Sonja' (1985) and Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz
'Red Sonja Reborn': Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz Takes on the Iconic Warrior Role in 2025 Reboot
