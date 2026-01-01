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Kurt Egyiawan
Kurt Egyiawan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Egyiawan
Kurt Egyiawan
Kurt Egyiawan
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Andor
(2022)
8.0
The Exorcist
(2016)
7.6
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
(2016)
Filmography
7
A Real Pain
A Real Pain
Comedy, Drama
2024, Poland / USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2022, USA
7.5
House of the Dragon
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2022, USA
8
The Exorcist
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2016, USA
7.6
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
Drama, Theatrical
2016, Great Britain
6.8
Henry V
Henry V
Theatrical
2012, Great Britain
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