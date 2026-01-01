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Michalina Olszanska
Michalina Olszanska Michalina Olszanska
Kinoafisha Persons Michalina Olszanska

Michalina Olszanska

Michalina Olszanska

Date of Birth
29 June 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Jack Strong 7.0
Jack Strong (2014)
Sobibor 6.9
Sobibor (2018)
Warsaw 44 6.6
Warsaw 44 (2014)

Filmography

Kulej 6.1
Kulej Kulej
Drama 2024, Poland
Soulcatcher 4.1
Soulcatcher Soulcatcher
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, Poland
Watch trailer
Horror Story 6.3
Horror Story Horror Story
Drama 2023, Poland
March '68 6.2
March '68 Marzec '68
Drama, History, Romantic 2022, Poland
Bejbis 4.3
Bejbis Bejbis
Comedy 2022, Poland / Italy
Koronaciya 3.7
Koronaciya
Drama, Romantic, History, 2019, Russia
Sobibor 6.9
Sobibor Sobibor
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Carga 5.3
Carga Carga
Drama 2018, Portugal
Show more
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