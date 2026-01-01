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About
Filmography
Michalina Olszanska
Michalina Olszanska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michalina Olszanska
Michalina Olszanska
Michalina Olszanska
Date of Birth
29 June 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Jack Strong
(2014)
6.9
Sobibor
(2018)
6.6
Warsaw 44
(2014)
Filmography
6.1
Kulej
Kulej
Drama
2024, Poland
4.1
Soulcatcher
Soulcatcher
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2023, Poland
Watch trailer
6.3
Horror Story
Horror Story
Drama
2023, Poland
6.2
March '68
Marzec '68
Drama, History, Romantic
2022, Poland
4.3
Bejbis
Bejbis
Comedy
2022, Poland / Italy
3.7
Koronaciya
Drama, Romantic, History,
2019, Russia
6.9
Sobibor
Sobibor
War, Drama
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Carga
Carga
Drama
2018, Portugal
Show more
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