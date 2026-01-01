Manjinder Virk

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Midsomer Murders
(1998)
7.3
The Arbor
(2010)
6.6
Trigger Point
(2022)
Filmography
5
6.6
Trigger Point
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
6.1
The Beast Must Die
Crime
2021, Great Britain
5.6
History's Future
History's Future
Drama
2016, Netherlands / Germany / Ireland
7.3
The Arbor
The Arbor
Documentary, Biography
2010, Great Britain
7.7
Midsomer Murders
Drama, Crime, Mystery
1998, Great Britain
