Manjinder Virk
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Trigger Point 6.6
Trigger Point
Drama, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
The Beast Must Die 6.1
The Beast Must Die
Crime 2021, Great Britain
History's Future 5.6
History's Future History's Future
Drama 2016, Netherlands / Germany / Ireland
The Arbor 7.3
The Arbor The Arbor
Documentary, Biography 2010, Great Britain
Midsomer Murders 7.7
Midsomer Murders
Drama, Crime, Mystery 1998, Great Britain
