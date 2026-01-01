Menu
Mark O'Halloran
Mark O'Halloran
Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Mix Tape
(2025)
7.4
The Miracle Club
(2023)
7.3
Viva
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2020
2019
2018
2016
2015
2007
2004
All
11
Films
7
TV Shows
4
Actor
7
Writer
5
7.5
Mix Tape
Drama, Romantic
2025, Australia/Ireland/Canada
7.4
The Miracle Club
The Miracle Club
Comedy
2023, Ireland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
Conversations with Friends
Drama
2022, Great Britain/USA/Ireland
7.1
Devils
Drama, Thriller
2020, Italy
5.9
Darklands
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, Ireland
6.1
Rialto
Rialto
Drama
2019, Ireland / Great Britain
6
Dublin Oldschool
Dublin Oldschool
Drama
2018, Ireland
5.6
History's Future
History's Future
Drama
2016, Netherlands / Germany / Ireland
7.3
Viva
Viva
Drama
2015, Ireland / Cuba
7.1
Garage
Garage
Drama
2007, Ireland
7.1
Adam & Paul
Adam and Paul
Comedy, Drama
2004, Ireland
