Mark O'Halloran
Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mix Tape 7.5
Mix Tape
Drama, Romantic 2025, Australia/Ireland/Canada
The Miracle Club 7.4
The Miracle Club
Comedy 2023, Ireland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Conversations with Friends 6.6
Conversations with Friends
Drama 2022, Great Britain/USA/Ireland
Devils 7.1
Devils
Drama, Thriller 2020, Italy
Darklands 5.9
Darklands
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, Ireland
Rialto 6.1
Rialto
Drama 2019, Ireland / Great Britain
Dublin Oldschool 6
Dublin Oldschool
Drama 2018, Ireland
History's Future 5.6
History's Future
Drama 2016, Netherlands / Germany / Ireland
Viva 7.3
Viva
Drama 2015, Ireland / Cuba
Garage 7.1
Garage
Drama 2007, Ireland
Adam & Paul 7.1
Adam & Paul
Comedy, Drama 2004, Ireland
