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4.3
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Magdalina
4.3
Magdalina
, 2022
Magdalina
Russia, France, Czechia / Fantasy, Drama, History / 18+
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Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
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4.3
Cast
Anna Andrusenko
Magdalina Egorova
Léa Miguel
Countess Melisenda
Etienne Gaudillere
Chrétien de Troyes
Aleksandr Golovin
Correspondent
Filipp Kotov
Restorer
Viktor Proskurin
Cathedral curator
Tatyana Kravchenko
Matveevna
Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Museum director
Olga Kovalyova
Tour guide
Pavel Mamonov
Ivan
Director
Natalya Taradina
Writer
Anna Mirasimova
,
Natalya Taradina
Composer
Viktor Osadchev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / France / Czechia
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2022
World premiere
17 April 2019
Release date
17 April 2019
Russia
6+
Production
Sirin Cinema Company
Also known as
Magdalina, The Grail, Грааль, Грааль Магдалины Егоровой, Магдалина, Graal
More
Film rating
4.3
Rate
13
votes
4.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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Showtimes
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