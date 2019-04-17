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Poster of Magdalina
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Magdalina
4.3

Magdalina

, 2022
Magdalina
Russia, France, Czechia / Fantasy, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Magdalina
4.3

Cast

Anna Andrusenko
Anna Andrusenko
Magdalina Egorova
Léa Miguel
Countess Melisenda
Etienne Gaudillere
Chrétien de Troyes
Aleksandr Golovin
Aleksandr Golovin
Correspondent
Filipp Kotov
Filipp Kotov
Restorer
Viktor Proskurin
Viktor Proskurin
Cathedral curator
Tatyana Kravchenko
Tatyana Kravchenko
Matveevna
Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Museum director
Olga Kovalyova
Tour guide
Pavel Mamonov
Ivan
Director Natalya Taradina
Writer Anna Mirasimova, Natalya Taradina
Composer Viktor Osadchev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / France / Czechia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 17 April 2019
Release date
17 April 2019 Russia 6+
Production Sirin Cinema Company
Also known as
Magdalina, The Grail, Грааль, Грааль Магдалины Егоровой, Магдалина, Graal

Film rating

4.3
Rate 13 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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