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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Date of Birth
9 August 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Rasmus-brodyaga
(1978)
7.9
Ishchite zhenshchinu
(1982)
6.5
Almanzor's Rings
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2017
2009
2007
1982
1979
1978
1976
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actress
10
4.3
Magdalina
Magdalina
Fantasy, Drama, History
2022, Russia / France / Czechia
6
Moy luchshiy Drug
Moy luchshiy Drug
Drama, History
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Dom s syurprizom
Comedy, Crime, Romantic
2009, Russia
4.7
Open the Door, It's Santa Claus!
Open the Door, It's Santa Claus!
Comedy, Romantic
2007, Russia
7.9
Ishchite zhenshchinu
Ishchite zhenshchinu
Comedy, Crime
1982, USSR
5.2
Vozmi menya s soboy
Vozmi menya s soboy
Family
1979, USSR
6.5
Almanzor's Rings
Koltsa Almanzora
Fantasy, Action
1978, USSR
5.8
Kak tosku odoleli
Kak tosku odoleli
Children's
1978, USSR
8
Rasmus-brodyaga
Rasmus-brodyaga
Family
1978, USSR
6.4
Sentimental Romance
Sentimentalnyi Roman
Drama, Romantic
1976, USSR
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