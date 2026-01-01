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Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Lyudmila Dmitriyeva Lyudmila Dmitriyeva
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Dmitriyeva

Lyudmila Dmitriyeva

Lyudmila Dmitriyeva

Date of Birth
9 August 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Rasmus-brodyaga 8.0
Rasmus-brodyaga (1978)
Ishchite zhenshchinu 7.9
Ishchite zhenshchinu (1982)
Almanzor's Rings 6.5
Almanzor's Rings (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Magdalina 4.3
Magdalina Magdalina
Fantasy, Drama, History 2022, Russia / France / Czechia
Moy luchshiy Drug 6
Moy luchshiy Drug Moy luchshiy Drug
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Dom s syurprizom
Dom s syurprizom
Comedy, Crime, Romantic 2009, Russia
Open the Door, It's Santa Claus! 4.7
Open the Door, It's Santa Claus! Open the Door, It's Santa Claus!
Comedy, Romantic 2007, Russia
Ishchite zhenshchinu 7.9
Ishchite zhenshchinu Ishchite zhenshchinu
Comedy, Crime 1982, USSR
Vozmi menya s soboy 5.2
Vozmi menya s soboy Vozmi menya s soboy
Family 1979, USSR
Almanzor's Rings 6.5
Almanzor's Rings Koltsa Almanzora
Fantasy, Action 1978, USSR
Kak tosku odoleli 5.8
Kak tosku odoleli Kak tosku odoleli
Children's 1978, USSR
Rasmus-brodyaga 8
Rasmus-brodyaga Rasmus-brodyaga
Family 1978, USSR
Sentimental Romance 6.4
Sentimental Romance Sentimentalnyi Roman
Drama, Romantic 1976, USSR
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