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Amy Aquino
Amy Aquino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Aquino
Amy Aquino
Amy Aquino
Date of Birth
20 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm
(2000)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
8.2
Bosch
(2014)
Filmography
Spider-Man Noir
Detective, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
7.3
Rhythm Is a Dancer
Rhythm Is a Dancer
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
7
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Action, Sci-Fi,
2021, USA
7.5
Beautiful Boy
Beautiful Boy
Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Ctrl Alt Delete
Ctrl Alt Delete
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, USA
6
The Lazarus Effect
The Lazarus Effect
Thriller
2015, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Bosch
Drama, Crime, Detective
2014, USA
7.4
Being Human
Drama, Horror, Romantic
2011, USA/Canada
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