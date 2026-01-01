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Amy Aquino
Amy Aquino Amy Aquino
Kinoafisha Persons Amy Aquino

Amy Aquino

Amy Aquino

Date of Birth
20 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Curb Your Enthusiasm 8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
Bosch 8.2
Bosch (2014)

Filmography

Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Man Noir
Detective, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Rhythm Is a Dancer 7.3
Rhythm Is a Dancer Rhythm Is a Dancer
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 7
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Action, Sci-Fi, 2021, USA
Beautiful Boy 7.5
Beautiful Boy Beautiful Boy
Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Ctrl Alt Delete 5.1
Ctrl Alt Delete Ctrl Alt Delete
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2016, USA
The Lazarus Effect 6
The Lazarus Effect The Lazarus Effect
Thriller 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Bosch 8.3
Bosch
Drama, Crime, Detective 2014, USA
Being Human 7.4
Being Human
Drama, Horror, Romantic 2011, USA/Canada
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