Warden Lipscom I don't make it a habit of meeting with prisoners. I'm doing this out of deference to Mr. Mercker here, who thought it would be a good idea. However, any attempt to have me reinstate the fight between Mr. Chambers and Monroe Hutchen will be futile. It has been irrevocably cancelled.

Mendy Ripstein Can I tell you a story? One of my favorites. It's about how things get done. This is a story takes place in Havana, must have been the middle nineteen-fifties. I was second of charge of certain operations, second to a Mr. Meyer Lansky. There was this casino, a new one that had been built in a neighboring town. But the mayor, he wanted to close that casino, because he did not like gambling. He thought it brought the wrong kind of people. So he ordered the casino closed. I had to report this to Mr. Lansky. So Mr. Lansky, he told me, you tell that mayor that the casino stays open, no question, but that the mayor had a choice. He could choose to be killed, or he could choose to have a great deal of money deposited in his bank account. It was his choice. In either case, the casino stays open.

Warden Lipscom What happened to the mayor?

Mendy Ripstein He died. He hit his ignition, and his car, it exploded like a fireball.

Warden Lipscom Are you just going to stand there and let this hoodlum threaten me?