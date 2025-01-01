Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Undisputed Undisputed Movie Quotes

Undisputed Movie Quotes

Monroe Hutchens He's a fighter, I'm a fighter, if I'm better on that day, I win. That's just the way it goes. Someday, every fighter loses. Sooner or later, somebody comes along and they got your ticket. Too old, just wasn't your day, whatever the reason is. In the end, everybody gets beaten. The most you can hope for is that you stay on top a while. Be the best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mendy Ripstein [after getting to know the fight has been cancelled] Jesus fuckin' Christ! This fuckin' state. Who the fuck does this fuckin' warden... fuckin' think he is? Doesn't anybody know how to do business in this fuckin' state? My fuckin' wife and her fuckin' asthma and allergies. We had to move to the fuckin' desert. Goddamn fuckin' chickenshit doctors... I should've known better than listen to those shitheels. Fuckin' Palm Springs... Lay there in the fuckin' sun and do nothin'. Then this fuckin' state grabs my ass for taxes. Why the fuck I didn't stay in fuckin' Florida... where people know how to do fuckin' business. Fuckin' wife and her fuckin' asthma. Shit! Somethin' needs to get fuckin' done...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mendy Ripstein Two guys fighting to the finish, but just one guy wins because he's the better man, and that's what the god damned sport is about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Warden Lipscom I don't make it a habit of meeting with prisoners. I'm doing this out of deference to Mr. Mercker here, who thought it would be a good idea. However, any attempt to have me reinstate the fight between Mr. Chambers and Monroe Hutchen will be futile. It has been irrevocably cancelled.
Mendy Ripstein Can I tell you a story? One of my favorites. It's about how things get done. This is a story takes place in Havana, must have been the middle nineteen-fifties. I was second of charge of certain operations, second to a Mr. Meyer Lansky. There was this casino, a new one that had been built in a neighboring town. But the mayor, he wanted to close that casino, because he did not like gambling. He thought it brought the wrong kind of people. So he ordered the casino closed. I had to report this to Mr. Lansky. So Mr. Lansky, he told me, you tell that mayor that the casino stays open, no question, but that the mayor had a choice. He could choose to be killed, or he could choose to have a great deal of money deposited in his bank account. It was his choice. In either case, the casino stays open.
Warden Lipscom What happened to the mayor?
Mendy Ripstein He died. He hit his ignition, and his car, it exploded like a fireball.
Warden Lipscom Are you just going to stand there and let this hoodlum threaten me?
A.J. Mercker Well sir, I don't much want my car to blow up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marvin Bonds This is the fight for what's right. This is the brawl for it all. This fight ain't about money, this is their heavyweight champion, against our heavyweight champion. This fight is for respect. R-e-s-p-e-ck. Respect.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marvin Bonds Give Hitler's cousin his lunch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George 'Iceman' Chambers You wanna hit me?
James 'Ratbag' Kroycek What, are you kidding?
George 'Iceman' Chambers You can say you did it. "I punched the heavyweight champ." Might even make you feel good about your little punk-ass self.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George 'Iceman' Chambers Monroe! What's happening brother?
Monroe Hutchens First the smile, then the cheap shot right?
George 'Iceman' Chambers I guess nobody's dumb enough to fall for that twice huh?
Monroe Hutchens You got that right. Mr. Iceman
George 'Iceman' Chambers You can call me champ.
Monroe Hutchens See now you've been told. In here. I'm the champ.
George 'Iceman' Chambers Well if you believe that I guess you believe in the tooth fairy then huh?
Monroe Hutchens Nobody's backing up.
George 'Iceman' Chambers Hold on there brother. You'll get yo chance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more