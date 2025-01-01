Monroe HutchensHe's a fighter, I'm a fighter, if I'm better on that day, I win. That's just the way it goes. Someday, every fighter loses. Sooner or later, somebody comes along and they got your ticket. Too old, just wasn't your day, whatever the reason is. In the end, everybody gets beaten. The most you can hope for is that you stay on top a while. Be the best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mendy Ripstein[after getting to know the fight has been cancelled]Jesus fuckin' Christ! This fuckin' state. Who the fuck does this fuckin' warden... fuckin' think he is? Doesn't anybody know how to do business in this fuckin' state? My fuckin' wife and her fuckin' asthma and allergies. We had to move to the fuckin' desert. Goddamn fuckin' chickenshit doctors... I should've known better than listen to those shitheels. Fuckin' Palm Springs... Lay there in the fuckin' sun and do nothin'. Then this fuckin' state grabs my ass for taxes. Why the fuck I didn't stay in fuckin' Florida... where people know how to do fuckin' business. Fuckin' wife and her fuckin' asthma. Shit! Somethin' needs to get fuckin' done...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mendy RipsteinTwo guys fighting to the finish, but just one guy wins because he's the better man, and that's what the god damned sport is about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Warden LipscomI don't make it a habit of meeting with prisoners. I'm doing this out of deference to Mr. Mercker here, who thought it would be a good idea. However, any attempt to have me reinstate the fight between Mr. Chambers and Monroe Hutchen will be futile. It has been irrevocably cancelled.
Mendy RipsteinCan I tell you a story? One of my favorites. It's about how things get done. This is a story takes place in Havana, must have been the middle nineteen-fifties. I was second of charge of certain operations, second to a Mr. Meyer Lansky. There was this casino, a new one that had been built in a neighboring town. But the mayor, he wanted to close that casino, because he did not like gambling. He thought it brought the wrong kind of people. So he ordered the casino closed. I had to report this to Mr. Lansky. So Mr. Lansky, he told me, you tell that mayor that the casino stays open, no question, but that the mayor had a choice. He could choose to be killed, or he could choose to have a great deal of money deposited in his bank account. It was his choice. In either case, the casino stays open.
Warden LipscomWhat happened to the mayor?
Mendy RipsteinHe died. He hit his ignition, and his car, it exploded like a fireball.
Warden LipscomAre you just going to stand there and let this hoodlum threaten me?
Marvin BondsThis is the fight for what's right. This is the brawl for it all. This fight ain't about money, this is their heavyweight champion, against our heavyweight champion. This fight is for respect. R-e-s-p-e-ck. Respect.