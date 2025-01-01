[last lines]

[in her letter]

My dearest Anna, I'm writing this on a Sunday night in London. If you're reading this, then you barely knew me, and may have no memory of who I am. I am your mother. You were born in an air raid in the middle of a war to two people who loved each other. Our year together in the house in the Hamsted has been the happiest of my life. Today you took your first steps. I'm so grateful that I saw you walk for the first time with your father by my side. Max, my love, you are my world. I hope you will be able to forgive me. And I hope you make it to Medicine Hat. I have a picture of it in my mind. And I pray Anna's eyes will see it. My beautiful daughter, I love you with all my heart. I hope you will live your life in peace. I rest knowing that your father will take good care of you. I remain your loving mother, Marianne Vatan.