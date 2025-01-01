Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Allied Allied Movie Quotes

Allied Movie Quotes

Marianne Beausejour Je t'aime, Mon Québécois.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan There's a thing called the soul. I've looked into her soul.
S.O.E. Official No. You've looked into her eyes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour What did he say about me?
Max Vatan He said you were beautiful. And good.
Marianne Beausejour Being good at this kind of work is not very beautiful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Marianne Beausejour [in her letter] My dearest Anna, I'm writing this on a Sunday night in London. If you're reading this, then you barely knew me, and may have no memory of who I am. I am your mother. You were born in an air raid in the middle of a war to two people who loved each other. Our year together in the house in the Hamsted has been the happiest of my life. Today you took your first steps. I'm so grateful that I saw you walk for the first time with your father by my side. Max, my love, you are my world. I hope you will be able to forgive me. And I hope you make it to Medicine Hat. I have a picture of it in my mind. And I pray Anna's eyes will see it. My beautiful daughter, I love you with all my heart. I hope you will live your life in peace. I rest knowing that your father will take good care of you. I remain your loving mother, Marianne Vatan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour Now we should talk. And laugh.
Max Vatan We're married. Why would we laugh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour Hey, what happened to my kiss?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour I'm very good at pretending, Max.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour I love you with all my heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
S.O.E. Official Do you ever speak to your wife about your work?
Max Vatan Okay. Sir, before this thing gets out of hand - may I speak? Hmm? May I speak?
S.O.E. Official Yes.
Max Vatan Yes? My wife is Marianne Beausejour. Marianne Beausejour ran the most effective resistance circuit in Paris - until V-Section fucked it up for her in '41. We met in Casablanca. Where together we assassinated the German ambassador. She's the mother of my child. She gave birth to my child for Christ sake.
S.O.E. Official This is a translated transcript of an interrogation of a German Abwehr officer captured in Tobruk. Amongst many other things, he claims Marianne Beausejour, was arrested and executed in May 1941 when rest of her circuit was captured in Paris. Marianne Beausejour's identity was then given to a German agent, of similar build and coloring, she was flown to Casablanca, where no one knew the real Marianne. And it was subsequently discovered that the German ambassador who you assassinated in Casablanca, was a dissident. Hitler wanted him killed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan What are you doing?
Marianne Beausejour [blouse unbuttoned] Testing you. The way you tested me. I know you're armed with a weapon, Mr. Vatan, I'm just checking your safety catch is engaged.
Max Vatan [scoffs]
Marianne Beausejour There, we had our first fight. Now we're okay then, yes?
Max Vatan Marianne, we both know people fucked each other, and they fucked up, and now they're fucking dead.
Marianne Beausejour Well, that's a lot of fucks.
Max Vatan Fasten your goddamn buttons.
Marianne Beausejour [buttoning her blouse] Actually, Max, the mistakes people make in these situations isn't fucking. It's a feeling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour Don't think I'm going to let you sleep, Mr. Vatan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour They're watching us... now kiss me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour When will you be back?
Max Vatan You know I don't know.
Marianne Beausejour What the hell is it that's so important?
Max Vatan Liberating your country.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour The guns will be taped under the table champagne table. The Ambassador arrives at precisely at 08:30.
Max Vatan If he's late?
Marianne Beausejour He's German, he'll be on time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan [to Hunter, going into action] Who are you thinking about?
Captain Adam Hunter My mother.
Max Vatan Don't. Think about your father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan Come with me to London. Come with me to London and be my wife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour The neighbors will find it curious if I don't come to visit you on your first night. I told Madame Torgenot, and Madame Petite all about you. They'll be very excited. They'll guess that the sex is already over.
Max Vatan And it was great by the way.
Marianne Beausejour Then - you went to the roof. I missed you because I've been sleeping alone for so many months. So I came up to tell you I love you.
Max Vatan You're very thorough.
Marianne Beausejour That's why I'm still alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan You said you have news.
Frank Heslop Yes, yes, I have news regarding Marianne Beause'jour.
Max Vatan It's been three fucking weeks!
Frank Heslop Sir! It's been three fucking weeks, sir.
Max Vatan It's been three fucking weeks, *sir*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan [about Anna] You used her as collateral!
Mrs. Sinclair You have done far worse, Wing Commander Vatan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour A husband would offer his wife a cigarette before lighting his own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan You look beautiful.
Marianne Beausejour You already told me that. Can you even see me?
Max Vatan Not really.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Driver in Desert Your wife will be wearing a purple dress. Look for the hummingbird.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan Ladies and gentlemen, I haven't seen my wife in many months. I know you will forgive me if I take her home. We must renew our acquaintance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan A lot of jealous guys giving me the evil eye.
Marianne Beausejour It's because they know I'm in love with you. It's very obvious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan Not Bad.
Marianne Beausejour You were not so bad yourself
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour I keep the emotions real. That's why it works.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Soldier at Party 'Scuse me? Me and my mates would really like to see you two ladies kiss each other!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour Turn around and smile, Québécois.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour I won't let you down, Québécois.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan I'll take the couch.
Marianne Beausejour Actually you'll sleep on the roof. It's cooler. And in Casablanca, the roof is where the husbands go after they've made love to their wives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan You seem to have all Vichy under your spell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan After the war, I'm buying a ranch. With horses.
Marianne Beausejour A ranch? You mean like in the movies? Cowboys? Bang bang?
Max Vatan Yeah.
Marianne Beausejour Are you just saying this to say something or is it real?
Max Vatan Its real. Its a ranch on a prairie. outside a place called Medicine Hat.
Marianne Beausejour Now I know you're joking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour Don't slow down. This is how you drive in Casablanca.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan How did you get away?
Marianne Beausejour I ran. And ran. Kept on running.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan Frank, they said you had news?
Frank Heslop Yes. Yes I have news, Wing Commander. Regarding Marianne Beausejour.
Max Vatan It's been three fucking weeks.
Frank Heslop "*Sir*." "It's been three fucking weeks, *sir*".
Max Vatan It's been three fucking weeks, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bridget Vatan To my formerly perma-frosted brother. Thawed at last! By love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Kavanagh You know, here's a fun fact: only thing in London not rationed: Champagne!
Bridget Vatan Champagne and Sex.
George Kavanagh My God, Max. Your sister is obsessed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bridget Vatan Honestly, I'll miss the Blitz. I will. No one cares who does what to whom.
Louise So we should be drinking to war! And freedom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan You entirely okay, Madame Vatan?
Marianne Beausejour Entirely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour It's like they're watching us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Vatan Seriously, Frank. Who is this?
S.O.E. Official I'm a *rat* catcher. I also out rank you, so you can call me "*sir*".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Kavanagh V-Section don't ever say what they mean and they never mean what they say and they never say anything on the phone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
S.O.E. Official Now Wing Commander, you will go home and carry on as if nothing's happened. You are dismissed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour My people are behaving so badly. I thought they would eat something, not just drink and have sex. Half of them I don't even know. I think word's spread on Homestead.
Max Vatan C'est Londres. C'est la guerre.
Marianne Beausejour Would you go check no one is actually fucking in Anna's room?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour I thought perhaps you were with your mistress. It would explain why you were different with me last night.
Max Vatan Different?
Marianne Beausejour In bed. It felt different.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour Frank! I didn't expect you. Please, introduce a little sobriety to the affair.
Frank Heslop I wasn't planning on doing anything of the sort. Large Whiskey and soda, if you please.
Max Vatan Would you get it honey? Frank has his work face on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Adam Hunter I'm going to save the amphetamines until takeoff. Then the Barbituates when I get back. If I get back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour I asked Bridget if there was something wrong with you. She said you were fine. But she's not trained to lie like you and me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Beausejour Je t'aime.
Max Vatan Je t'aime aussi.
Marianne Beausejour Now kiss me again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more