Marianne Beausejour[in her letter]My dearest Anna, I'm writing this on a Sunday night in London. If you're reading this, then you barely knew me, and may have no memory of who I am. I am your mother. You were born in an air raid in the middle of a war to two people who loved each other. Our year together in the house in the Hamsted has been the happiest of my life. Today you took your first steps. I'm so grateful that I saw you walk for the first time with your father by my side. Max, my love, you are my world. I hope you will be able to forgive me. And I hope you make it to Medicine Hat. I have a picture of it in my mind. And I pray Anna's eyes will see it. My beautiful daughter, I love you with all my heart. I hope you will live your life in peace. I rest knowing that your father will take good care of you. I remain your loving mother, Marianne Vatan.
Max VatanYes? My wife is Marianne Beausejour. Marianne Beausejour ran the most effective resistance circuit in Paris - until V-Section fucked it up for her in '41. We met in Casablanca. Where together we assassinated the German ambassador. She's the mother of my child. She gave birth to my child for Christ sake.
S.O.E. OfficialThis is a translated transcript of an interrogation of a German Abwehr officer captured in Tobruk. Amongst many other things, he claims Marianne Beausejour, was arrested and executed in May 1941 when rest of her circuit was captured in Paris. Marianne Beausejour's identity was then given to a German agent, of similar build and coloring, she was flown to Casablanca, where no one knew the real Marianne. And it was subsequently discovered that the German ambassador who you assassinated in Casablanca, was a dissident. Hitler wanted him killed.
Max VatanCome with me to London. Come with me to London and be my wife.
Marianne BeausejourThe neighbors will find it curious if I don't come to visit you on your first night. I told Madame Torgenot, and Madame Petite all about you. They'll be very excited. They'll guess that the sex is already over.