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4 photos
Marion Bailey
Marion Bailey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marion Bailey
Marion Bailey
Marion Bailey
Date of Birth
5 May 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.2
This Is Going to Hurt
(2022)
7.8
The Deep Blue Sea
(2016)
Filmography
Murder Before Evensong
Drama, Crime
2025, Great Britain
7.3
All the Light We Cannot See
Drama, War,
2023, USA
5
Damage
Drama, Romantic, Thriller,
2023, USA
8.2
This Is Going to Hurt
Drama, Comedy,
2022, Great Britain
6.8
The Dreamer
Drama, History
2022, Denmark
7
Temple
Drama, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
6.9
Britannia
Drama, History
2018, Great Britain
6.5
Dead in a Week: Or Your Money Back
Dead in a Week: Or Your Money Back
Comedy
2017, Great Britain
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