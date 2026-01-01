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Marion Bailey 4 photos
Marion Bailey Marion Bailey
Kinoafisha Persons Marion Bailey

Marion Bailey

Marion Bailey

Date of Birth
5 May 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
This Is Going to Hurt 8.2
This Is Going to Hurt (2022)
The Deep Blue Sea 7.8
The Deep Blue Sea (2016)

Filmography

Murder Before Evensong
Murder Before Evensong
Drama, Crime 2025, Great Britain
All the Light We Cannot See 7.3
All the Light We Cannot See
Drama, War, 2023, USA
Damage 5
Damage
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, 2023, USA
This Is Going to Hurt 8.2
This Is Going to Hurt
Drama, Comedy, 2022, Great Britain
The Dreamer 6.8
The Dreamer
Drama, History 2022, Denmark
Temple 7
Temple
Drama, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Britannia 6.9
Britannia
Drama, History 2018, Great Britain
Dead in a Week: Or Your Money Back 6.5
Dead in a Week: Or Your Money Back Dead in a Week: Or Your Money Back
Comedy 2017, Great Britain
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Photos

Мэрион Бэйли Мэрион Бэйли и Майк Ли Мэрион Бэйли и Майк Ли
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