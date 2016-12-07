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Poster of Sex Doll
5.5
Sex Doll - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sex Doll
5.5

Sex Doll

, 2016
Sex Doll
France, Great Britain / Thriller, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sex Doll
5.5
Sex Doll - Trailer
Sex Doll  Trailer

Synopsis

Set in London's world of high class call girls, Amoureux Solitaires tells the story of London based French escort Virgiinie, and Rupert, a man who rescues trafficked girls - A tale of modern love.

Cast

Hafsia Herzi
Hafsia Herzi
Virginie
Ash Stymest
Ash Stymest
Virginie's lover
Karole Rocher
Karole Rocher
brothel madam
Paul Hamy
Paul Hamy
Cook
Joelle Koissi
Joelle Koissi
Paul Blackwell
Paul Blackwell
Ira Max
Sofia
Lindsay Karamoh
Virginie's friend
Lindsay Karamoh
Virginie's friend
Myriam Djeljeli
The little sister
Myriam Djeljeli
The little sister
Jeremy Bennett
Manor House client père
Director Sylvie Verheyde
Writer Sylvie Verheyde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 11 February 2018
World premiere 7 December 2016
Release date
2 March 2017 Russia RWV Film 18+
2 March 2017 Belarus
7 December 2016 France
2 March 2017 Kazakhstan
2 March 2017 Ukraine
Budget €2,500,000
Worldwide Gross $49,957
Production Les Films du Veyrier, The Bureau, Lipsync
Also known as
Sex Doll, The Working Girl, Seksinukk, Şişme Kadın, Working Girl, Влюбленные одиночки, Секс лутка, 섹스돌, セックス・ドール, SEX DOLL - Jung und Käuflich, Sexdoll

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
4.6 IMDb
Updated 20 December 2022

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sex Doll - Trailer
Sex Doll Trailer
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