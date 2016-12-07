Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Sex Doll
5.5
Sex Doll
, 2016
Sex Doll
France, Great Britain / Thriller, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
5.5
Sex Doll
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Set in London's world of high class call girls, Amoureux Solitaires tells the story of London based French escort Virgiinie, and Rupert, a man who rescues trafficked girls - A tale of modern love.
Expand
Cast
Hafsia Herzi
Virginie
Ash Stymest
Virginie's lover
Karole Rocher
brothel madam
Paul Hamy
Cook
Joelle Koissi
Paul Blackwell
Ira Max
Sofia
Lindsay Karamoh
Virginie's friend
Lindsay Karamoh
Virginie's friend
Myriam Djeljeli
The little sister
Myriam Djeljeli
The little sister
Jeremy Bennett
Manor House client père
Director
Sylvie Verheyde
Writer
Sylvie Verheyde
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
11 February 2018
World premiere
7 December 2016
Release date
2 March 2017
Russia
RWV Film
18+
2 March 2017
Belarus
7 December 2016
France
2 March 2017
Kazakhstan
2 March 2017
Ukraine
Budget
€2,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$49,957
Production
Les Films du Veyrier, The Bureau, Lipsync
Also known as
Sex Doll, The Working Girl, Seksinukk, Şişme Kadın, Working Girl, Влюбленные одиночки, Секс лутка, 섹스돌, セックス・ドール, SEX DOLL - Jung und Käuflich, Sexdoll
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
11
votes
4.6
IMDb
Updated 20 December 2022
Film Trailers
All trailers
Sex Doll
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Sex Doll
Curiosa
Drama, Romantic
2018, France
5.0
Cam
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2018, USA
5.0
The Liability
Crime, Thriller
2012, Great Britain
5.0
Mes chères études
Drama
2010, France
6.0
Française
Drama
2008, France / Morocco
6.0
Tip Top
Thriller
2013, Luxembourg / France / Belgium
4.0
Film in Collections
Movies About the Rich and Billionaires
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree