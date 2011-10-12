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Poster of The Painting
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Painting
7.4

The Painting

, 2011
Le tableau
France / Animation, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Painting
7.4

Synopsis

Three characters of different social classes escape their unfinished painting in search of the Painter, hoping he will complete it.

Cast

Jean Barney
Chloé Berthier
JB Blanc
JB Blanc
Venice Painter
Steven Blum
Steven Blum
Self-Portrait
Julien Bouanich
Colin DePaula
Gum
Colin DePaula
Gum
Serge Faliu
Wayne Grayson
Wayne Grayson
Quill
Wayne Grayson
Wayne Grayson
Quill
Jean-François Laguionie
Adrien Larmande
Director Jean-François Laguionie
Writer Stephanie Sheh, Nicky Baker, Jean-François Laguionie, Anik Leray
Composer Pascal Le Pennec
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 12 October 2011
Release date
23 November 2011 France
10 May 2013 USA
Worldwide Gross $22,313
Production Blue Spirit Animation, BE-FILMS, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Le tableau, The Painting, A festmény, Bức Họa, El lienzo, El llenç, La tela animata, Mutluluğa Boya Beni, O Quadro, Obraz, Tavlan, Ο πίνακας, Картина, 絵の中の小さな人々, 絵画

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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