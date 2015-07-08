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Poster of Microbe & Gasoline
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Microbe & Gasoline
6.7

Microbe & Gasoline

, 2015
Microbes et gasoil
France / Drama, Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Microbe & Gasoline
6.7

Synopsis

Two young friends embark on a road trip across France in a vehicle they built themselves.

Cast

Ange Dargent
Daniel
Théophile Baquet
Théo
Audrey Tautou
Audrey Tautou
Marie-Thérèse
Diane Besnier
Laura
Vincent Lamoureux
Steve
Agathe Peigney
Agathe
Douglas Brosset
Oscar
Charles Raymond
Kevin
Ferdinand Roux-Balme
Simon
Marc Delarue
Romain
Director Michel Gondry
Writer Michel Gondry
Composer Jean-Claude Vannier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 24 June 2016
World premiere 8 July 2015
Release date
18 December 2015 Estonia
8 July 2015 France
2 June 2016 Germany
6 November 2015 Great Britain
5 May 2016 Italy
4 October 2015 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $303,787
Production Partizan, StudioCanal, Canal+
Also known as
Microbe et Gasoil, Microbe & Gasoline, Microbe and Gasoline, Mikro & Sprit, La loca historia de Microbio y Gasolina, Microb şi gazolină, Micróbio & Gasolina, Micróbio e Gasolina, Microbio y Gasolina, Microbo & Gasolina, Mikro & Diesel, Mikro och Gasolin, Mikrob a Gasoil, Mikrobe og Bensin, Mikroob ja Diisel, Tökmag és Gázolaj - Vakáció négy keréken, Wirus i Oktan, Απίθανο ταξίδι, Микроб и Бензин, グッバイ、サマー, 青春冒险王, 青春冒險王

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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