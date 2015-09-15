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Poster of Septembers of Shiraz
6.1
Septembers of Shiraz - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Septembers of Shiraz
6.1

Septembers of Shiraz

, 2016
Septembers of Shiraz
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Septembers of Shiraz
6.1
Septembers of Shiraz - Trailer
Septembers of Shiraz  Trailer

Synopsis

Prior to the Iranian revolution it was a place where people of all religions were allowed to flourish. This is the story of a prosperous Jewish family who abandon everything before they are consumed by the passions of revolutionaries.

Cast

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Farnez
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Isaac
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Habibeh
Gabriella Wright
Gabriella Wright
Farideh
Alon Abutbul
Alon Abutbul
Mohsen
Bashar Rahal
Bashar Rahal
Komiteh Member
Nasser Memarzia
Mansoor
Anthony Azizi
Mehdi
Alain Washnevsky
Behrouz Godsi
Jamie Ward
Parviz Amin
Ben Youcef
Ben Youcef
Muezzin
Armin Amiri
Keyvan
Director Wayne Blair
Writer Hanna Weg, Dalia Sofer
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 6 October 2016
World premiere 15 September 2015
Release date
15 September 2015 Russia 16+
24 June 2016 Brazil
15 September 2015 Canada
1 October 2015 Israel
15 September 2015 Kazakhstan
15 March 2018 South Korea 15
24 June 2016 USA
15 September 2015 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production Eclectic Pictures, Ambi Pictures, Crosscurrent Productions
Also known as
Septembers of Shiraz, Septiembres de Shiraz, En territoire ennemi, Enemy Territory, Insurrection, Septembri u Širazu, Setembro em Shiraz, Setembros de Shiraz, Shiraz - La città delle rose, Η διπλή όψη της επανάστασης, Вересні Шираза, Сентябрь в Ширазе, ボーダー　自由への扉, Szeptemberek Shirázban, Září v Shirazu, شهور سبتمبر في شيراز, เซ็ปเทมเบอร์ส ออฟ ชีราซ, 亂世追捕, 악의 도시, הספטמבר של שיראז, シーラーズの9月, Septiembre en Shiraz, Септември в Шираз, 设城的九月, 設城的九月

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Septembers of Shiraz - Trailer
Septembers of Shiraz Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Septembers of Shiraz

Quotes

Title Card Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I will meet you there. -Jalal ad-Din Rumi, 13th Century Pesian Mystic
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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