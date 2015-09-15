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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Septembers of Shiraz

Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I will meet you there. -Jalal ad-Din Rumi, 13th Century Pesian Mystic

Title Card Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I will meet you there. -Jalal ad-Din Rumi, 13th Century Pesian Mystic

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.