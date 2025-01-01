Masked Interrogator I once sat in a chair very similar to the one you're in. Now that the tables have turned, why should I have mercy on you?

Isaac Because I have nothing to do with the people who caused you pain.

Masked Interrogator Oh, but you do. You look the other way.

Isaac Yes, you're right about that. I.. I was blind. I recognize that now. But, please, brother, if you say that you sat in the same chair as me, then you must know my fear. And more than that, my despair at never seeing my family again.

Masked Interrogator I not only know your fear, i can smell it. Afraid I've gotten addicted to it.