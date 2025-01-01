IsaacWhatever you stole is yours, we both know that. There are no courts for me to turn to, but at least have the decency to look me in the face and tell me what you are. The only thing worse than a criminal is a hypocrite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title CardOut beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I will meet you there. -Jalal ad-Din Rumi, 13th Century Pesian Mystic
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Masked InterrogatorI once sat in a chair very similar to the one you're in. Now that the tables have turned, why should I have mercy on you?
IsaacBecause I have nothing to do with the people who caused you pain.
Masked InterrogatorOh, but you do. You look the other way.
IsaacYes, you're right about that. I.. I was blind. I recognize that now. But, please, brother, if you say that you sat in the same chair as me, then you must know my fear. And more than that, my despair at never seeing my family again.
Masked InterrogatorI not only know your fear, i can smell it. Afraid I've gotten addicted to it.
IsaacThan you are as much a prisoner today as I am. Your mercy may liberate me from these walls, but more than that, it will save you from yourself.