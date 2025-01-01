Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Septembers of Shiraz Septembers of Shiraz Movie Quotes

Septembers of Shiraz Movie Quotes

Isaac Whatever you stole is yours, we both know that. There are no courts for me to turn to, but at least have the decency to look me in the face and tell me what you are. The only thing worse than a criminal is a hypocrite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I will meet you there. -Jalal ad-Din Rumi, 13th Century Pesian Mystic
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Masked Interrogator I once sat in a chair very similar to the one you're in. Now that the tables have turned, why should I have mercy on you?
Isaac Because I have nothing to do with the people who caused you pain.
Masked Interrogator Oh, but you do. You look the other way.
Isaac Yes, you're right about that. I.. I was blind. I recognize that now. But, please, brother, if you say that you sat in the same chair as me, then you must know my fear. And more than that, my despair at never seeing my family again.
Masked Interrogator I not only know your fear, i can smell it. Afraid I've gotten addicted to it.
Isaac Than you are as much a prisoner today as I am. Your mercy may liberate me from these walls, but more than that, it will save you from yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more